Shocking twist, neither Konaté nor Saliba, Madrid will pay €25M for a center-back... from Sevilla!

Madrid are searching for a top-level center-back who can partner with Dean Huijsen in the heart of the defense. Although they have players like Asencio, Rüdiger, Militao, and Alaba, the particular situations of each of them force the club to turn to the transfer market.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies

The start of the new season is just around the corner, and Madrid can't afford another trophyless year. In this regard, Florentino Pérez has already given the green light to Xabi Alonso's requests, who considers it vital to strengthen the defense before the competition begins.

Konaté, the main favorite

In the search for the desired center-back, one name has stood out above the rest: Ibrahima Konaté. The Liverpool defender fits Madrid's needs, but his contract situation complicates the operation for this summer. Konaté's contract ends in 2026, so the club's plan is to wait a year and sign him when he becomes a free agent.

| Europa Press

Nevertheless, Xabi Alonso wants to have Konaté now and has requested his immediate signing, but Liverpool won't make it easy. The English club are asking for more than 50 million euros to let him leave now, which makes the transfer complicated this summer.

Saliba, even more difficult

Meanwhile, the second option is even more complicated: William Saliba. The French center-back is on Madrid's radar, but his contract with Arsenal doesn't expire until 2027. Moreover, Saliba has recently made it clear that his intention is to renew with Arsenal, which makes his possible departure even more unlikely.

Given the lack of immediate options in the market, Madrid have started to consider other alternatives. One of them could be a Sevilla center-back valued at 25 million euros. The footballer in question has caught the attention of the club due to his quality and potential.

Loïc Badé, Sevilla's alternative for Madrid

Sevilla have set a price of 25 million euros for Loïc Badé, a figure Madrid are evaluating. The 23-year-old defender has shown a competitive level in LaLiga and could be the necessary reinforcement for Madrid's defense.

The arrival of Loïc Badé at Bernabéu could trigger changes in the squad. If his signing is finalized, one of the current center-backs, whether Alaba or Militao, would have to pack their bags. With Badé's addition, there wouldn't be room for everyone in the squad.

The transfer market remains open, and Madrid don't want to leave anything to chance. The priority is to find a center-back who meets Xabi Alonso's demands without compromising the club's sporting future. In this regard, the name of Loïc Badé has been gaining momentum in recent days.