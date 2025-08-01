Goodbye coffee shops: with this Lidl appliance, you are going to have breakfast like never before

Lidl always finds a way to slip into your routine without making much noise, but leaving a mark. This time, they've done it with something that fits in effortlessly. I've been using it these days and it's already become part of my kitchen landscape.

It doesn't take up space, it doesn't get in the way, it doesn't demand attention, but it's there every morning as if it had always been there. Lidl knows how to wedge itself in without raising suspicion. Since I like to try everything, I couldn't let it pass by.

A simple tool that fulfills its function without frills

This Lidl waffle maker isn't bulky or heavy, and I liked that from the moment I took it out of the box. You just have to plug it in, wait for the light to go off, and start pouring the batter onto the plates. I liked that it included a small recipe booklet with 15 ideas that, although basic, helped me get started.

The nonstick coating is very effective and really prevents the batter from sticking, even with sweet preparations. I tried a recipe with chocolate and I didn't need to add butter or oil to the plates. Everything came out well-cooked, with crispy edges and a soft center, just as a good waffle should be.

The handle never gets hot, even if you've been making batches for more than half an hour, which I really value at home with kids. I didn't have to use gloves or cloths, which made the process more comfortable and clean. Also, the cord wraps up in the base and that helps keep it from rolling around on the counter when storing the appliance.

It doesn't work miracles, but for what it costs (€14.99), it more than fulfills its purpose if what you want is a different breakfast. It has 1200 W and reaches temperature quickly, so you don't have to wait forever between batches. For me, it's ideal for weekends or a special snack without making life complicated.

What convinced me and what I miss after several uses

The first thing I noticed after several days of use is that it's not designed for large quantities. Only two small waffles come out per batch, which might not be enough if you're in a hurry or have guests. In my case, I made four batches in a row and I didn't have any problem with the performance.

Compared to other Mercadona products, which sometimes come with spatulas or more elaborate recipe books, this waffle maker is quite basic. But I think that's also part of its success: nothing is superfluous, it gets straight to the point. Simplicity is an advantage if you're looking for something easy to store and without accessories that will end up forgotten in a drawer.

The cord is only 3.3 ft. (1 meter) long and that forced me to move a coffee maker to have access to a free outlet. It's not a big deal, but it's good to know if your kitchen has few power points near the counter. As for cleaning, just wipe it with a damp cloth and the plates look like new.

I've made sweet waffles, savory ones, even some with cheese bread dough, and the result has always been decent. I wouldn't say it's a professional waffle maker, but it's more than enough for frequent home use. If they sold it at Mercadona with this price and features, it would surely be a hit on their shelves as well.

