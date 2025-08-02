Hansi Flick stands firm, direct warning to Dro: 'He's a great talent, but...'

Barça made their debut in Japan against Vissel Kobe in a match where all eyes were on the new signings. Although the attention was focused on Joan García or Marcus Rashford, the one who stood out was a young talent from the academy. Dro Fernández, the young talent born in Vigo, played only a few minutes, but it was enough to score and amaze many.

We're talking about Dro Fernández, a generational talent who promises to bring much joy to Camp Nou. Since Hansi Flick became aware of his quality, the German coach was captivated by his undeniable talent. In training sessions with the first team, Flick understood that his talent was worthy of a spot on the Asian tour and that's what happened.

| @drofdezz

Dro Fernández has traveled with the first team to complete the entire preseason and is expected to return to the reserve team when the tour ends. The plan is for him to keep progressing under Belletti's orders, but also to answer Flick's call whenever he considers it necessary. The sporting management and the board don't want Dro to rush through stages too quickly since he still has a lot to learn.

Hansi Flick speaks out about Dro Fernández's talent

Hansi Flick hasn't held back when talking about the academy player and has been very clear in his remarks. He has confirmed what we've all seen on the field, that he's a very talented player, but he has also issued a warning. "Dro? He's a great talent and a clear example of the fantastic work being done at La Masia," he began by saying.

Hansi Flick went on to say that Dro Fernández has excellent ball control, but that he still has plenty of room for improvement. Flick indicated that "Barça have top-level midfielders, so it's not easy to earn a spot there." The German coach wanted to make it clear that Dro will have to gain experience with the reserve team before making the final leap to the elite.

Dro Fernández's profile

Dro Fernández is a Galician player, born in the city of Vigo, who joined FC Barcelona's academy in 2022. The Catalan club, seeing his innate talent, has started talks to renew his contract beyond 2027. His technique, vision, creativity, and ability to break through opposing lines with ease define him as a player.

Hansi Flick promoted him to first-team training sessions 15 days ago and was completely surprised by his talent. He was one of the young players chosen to go on the Asian tour along with Jofre Torrents, Guille, Toni, and Kochen. Dro Fernández expressed satisfaction with his goal on his debut: he's only 17 years old, but it's undeniable that we're looking at a top-class player and Flick knows it.