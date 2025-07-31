This classic is back at Mercadona and it's already selling like hotcakes: ready in 6 minutes

Mercadona doesn't beat around the bush when they decide to update a traditional staple with something more practical. This time, they've tackled a classic recipe that smells like neighborhood cooking and bread for dipping. The result is already on their shelves and is recognized by anyone who's spent half their life eating spoon dishes.

What Mercadona has done isn't invent anything new, but they have packaged it in a way that's visually appealing and comes out hot in minutes. It keeps the soul of the classic, but adapts to the pace of those who are always on the go. Without making a big announcement, the move is already generating buzz in the supermarket aisles.

A classic spoon dish with fewer complications

Mercadona has launched a new format of "callos a la madrileña" aimed at making preparation at home easier. The dish comes in a 1.1 lb. (500 g) package and is ready to heat with no additional steps. With just a few minutes on the stove or in the microwave, it becomes a meal ready to serve immediately.

| Mercadona

This product is produced by the Hacendado brand and aims to eliminate allergens such as gluten and lactose. This makes it a suitable option for people with food intolerances without losing traditional flavor. The recipe still keeps that dense, flavorful base expected from good "callos a la madrileña."

Heating it in a pot only requires removing the packaging and stirring over low heat for a few minutes. It's also easy in the microwave: pierce the packaging or remove it and heat in a deep container. The estimated time is six minutes at maximum power, taking care when removing it due to the temperature.

| Mercadona

This type of presentation lowers the barrier for those who want homemade food without complications. There's no need to defrost, nothing needs to be added, and the result is quite visually appealing. That's why more and more versions like this are appearing in the refrigerated aisles of supermarkets such as Mercadona.

Callos a la madrileña ready to eat for less than 4 euros

What stands out most about this new product is its price, which is 3.65 euros per package. Considering the quantity and type of recipe, it presents itself as an economical and quick alternative. It allows you to have a complete meal with little effort and without the need for lengthy preparations.

Mercadona has been refining their range of prepared dishes to attract increasingly diverse audiences. In this case, the nod is clear to those seeking gluten- and lactose-free food in traditional options. It can also appeal to those who live alone or don't have time to cook during the week.

| Mercadona, Lunamarina

"Callos" aren't a new dish, but their presentation in this practical and direct format is. The key is that they keep the characteristic texture and flavor without being heavy or overwhelming. The result is a thick, well-seasoned stew with chickpeas and just the right level of intensity.

Mercadona continues to bet on dishes that evoke home-cooked meals, but that can be prepared in six minutes. This launch adds another option to their catalog of spoon recipes designed for everyday life. It allows a classic like "callos" to stay relevant without having to cook it at home.

Prices and offers updated on 07/30/2025. They may be modified or canceled, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes