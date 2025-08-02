Deco asks for explanations and Ter Stegen responds: 'I earn this much for...'

Ter Stegen has become the big soap opera of the summer at Can Barça. Despite being considered a great international-level goalkeeper and the team's captain, his continuity at the culé club is not guaranteed at all.

His complicated journey began last season, when he suffered a serious injury to his right knee after tearing his patellar tendon. With his absence, Barça went to the market and surprisingly signed Szczesny, a goalkeeper who had hung up his gloves last summer.

The Polish goalkeeper accepted the offer and soon became the starter. During all this time, Ter Stegen has been injured, and he was only able to rejoin the group when the season was ending. To everyone's surprise, with the German already recovered, Flick kept counting on Szczesny, which caused a feeling of incomprehension in Ter Stegen.

The signing of Joan García, the trigger for Ter Stegen

Ter Stegen is very hurt by Barça's attitude: he believes they haven't treated him well. He has found himself facing the signing of Joan García and the unexpected renewal of Szczesny. Moreover, as if that weren't enough, he recently had to undergo surgery for a back issue, which makes his long-term continuity even more complicated.

It's clear that Ter Stegen has lost his place at Barça. Due to the competition and his high salary, the German goalkeeper is on the way out. He has become a problem for the club and Deco, as sporting director, has already spoken with him.

Deco asks for explanations and Ter Stegen responds: "I earn this much because..."

Ter Stegen is clear about it: if they want him to pack his bags, Barça will have to pay the 3 years remaining on his contract. An amount close to 42 million euros that puts the culé club's finances in check.

Deco, aware of the situation, has asked Ter Stegen for explanations, who, far from getting nervous, has justified his earnings by accusing the club. Ter Stegen has explained to Deco that his high salary is the result of the deferrals he agreed to in previous seasons to help the club.

Maybe that's why Ter Stegen is so angry. In the past, he deferred his salary to help Barça and now they've repaid him with the signing of Joan García. We'll see what happens, but it's clear that the German won't forgive a single euro of his salary.