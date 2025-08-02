Maximum shock with Nico Paz, the news comes from Italy: tension at the Bernabéu

The figure of Nico Paz has burst onto Italian soccer with tremendous quality. He has proven to be a classic attacking midfielder, capable of arriving from the second line and creating many goal-scoring opportunities. In just one season, he has become the biggest revelation in Serie A.

He was chosen as the best under‑23 player in the championship, solidifying his position as an emerging talent in Europe. Real Madrid made a mistake by letting him leave last summer for just 6 million euros. This scenario could get worse if Como follow through with their intentions.

A season of consolidation in Como

Nico Paz, at just 20 years old, has broken out in Italy under the guidance of Cesc Fàbregas, earning recognition from experts and fans. He has completed a historic first season in Italy thanks to his 6 goals and 9 assists in 35 matches. At Como, he has found the ideal environment to progress and shine without the pressure that exists at Real Madrid.

This success has sparked rumors in recent weeks about his future. Nico Paz has already confirmed that he won't return to Bernabéu this summer and that he will stay at Como next season. Florentino Pérez kept a buy-back option for less than 10 million, but Xabi Alonso has decided not to exercise it and the Italian team want to take advantage of the situation.

Como aim to buy 100% of Nico Paz's rights

The Italian press report that Como want to acquire 100% of Nico Paz's rights. Currently, Real Madrid keep 50% and keep partial control over his future. The Lombard club see him as a key piece and are looking to negotiate to buy that part held by the white club as well.

This operation has set off the alarm at Real Madrid. The white fans don't want to lose such a promising talent raised in La Fábrica.

Real Madrid respond to Como after the Nico Paz situation

The normal thing would be for Real Madrid to say NO to the Italian proposal. The white entity could wait one more year and activate the buy-back option the following summer, keeping the door open to bring him back. That strategy would allow Nico Paz to keep growing before returning to Bernabéu.

The pressure on the white club is increasing. Nico Paz's continuity in Italy means a challenge for Real Madrid. The final decision will depend on how his performance develops and the real interest of the club that trained him.