Today, the product every Spaniard needs at home arrives at Lidl: Ikea, KO

A versatile option for the home

Lidl has just introduced a proposal that promises to make drying tasks at home easier. With a capacity of up to two washing machine loads and 59 ft. (18 m) of line, it's ideal for those who need space to hang their clothes. This drying rack has been designed to be practical and functional, ideal for all types of homes.

The main material is coated steel, which guarantees high resistance over time. In addition, its matte black finish gives it a modern and elegant touch, easily fitting into any corner of the home. Its structure is designed to offer stability, even when it's fully loaded with clothes.

One of the most outstanding features of this drying rack is the controlled welded lines. This detail ensures that the lines keep their place and don't become loose, which improves the product's durability. It also includes a protection system against accidental closing, preventing any issues when handling it.

This drying rack stands out not only for its sturdiness but also for its ease of transport. It's equipped with wheels that make moving it easier, even when it's loaded. In addition, the scratch protection helps keep its appearance clean and mark-free, which is an advantage if you're looking for durability.

Practical and affordable, ideal for your home

Lidl's drying rack has a very competitive price, especially considering its quality. With a discount that brings it to a price of 24.99 euros, it becomes one of the most affordable options on the market. If you're looking for an affordable alternative without compromising functionality, this is an excellent option.

It also features a fastening system that allows you to store it compactly and securely when you don't need it. This detail is perfect if you have little space at home or if you prefer the drying rack not to take up much room. Its compact measurements of approximately 21.7 x 2 x 50.8 in. (55 x 5 x 129 cm) make it easy to store in any corner.

The drying rack also comes with an accessory for socks, which will let you hang small garments in a more organized way. This small extra makes the product even more versatile, as it covers both large and small garments. It's a detail designed for those who seek convenience in every corner of the home.

If you're already thinking about replacing your drying rack, this option from Lidl is a safe bet. It has an exceptional quality-price ratio and a series of features designed to make its use easier. This product promises to be an ally in household tasks.

