Much better than David Alaba and Antonio Rüdiger: Xabi Alonso signs the new Sergio Ramos

Real Madrid's priority is to strengthen their defensive line for next season. So far, the white club has already signed Huijsen, Trent, and Carreras to cover three of the four positions in the backline. Even so, Xabi Alonso believes these additions aren't enough to ensure stability in defense.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies

Real Madrid's coach has informed the club that he wants one more center-back to complete his project. The physical performance and continuity of David Alaba and Antonio Rüdiger have raised many doubts for him. For this reason, Xabi Alonso has set his sights on a young prospect whom many call "the new Sergio Ramos."

David Alaba and Antonio Rüdiger are in trouble

David Alaba has had two consecutive seasons with serious injuries that limit his performance. A torn cruciate ligament and a new meniscus injury have kept him out for months. His participation has been minimally productive and his high salary makes his continuity difficult.

Meanwhile, Antonio Rüdiger recently underwent knee surgery after meniscus problems. However, although he showed his commitment by making it to the Club World Cup, his performance wasn't consistent and his physical condition raises concerns. That's why Xabi is looking for solutions.

The new Sergio Ramos has already been signed

In this scenario, Xabi Alonso will bet on a gem who's only 17 years old and reminds many of Sergio Ramos: Joan Martínez. The defender made his debut last summer with Ancelotti and left a good impression on the first team. However, shortly after his debut, he suffered a serious cruciate ligament injury that kept him sidelined for almost a year.

Now, fully recovered and training with Castilla, Joan Martínez has convinced Xabi Alonso. The club has already confirmed to him that he will be evaluated with the first team's dynamics. Those who know him say that he resembles Sergio Ramos and already talk about him as a potential starting center-back if he keeps progressing.

Joan Martínez will soon knock out David Alaba and Antonio Rüdiger

Joan Martínez stands out for his impressive physique and speed, but also for his good ball distribution and tactical intelligence, qualities he shares with a legend like Sergio Ramos. In addition, his aerial game catches the coaching staff's attention. Xabi Alonso trusts his adaptation to his defensive style and sees him as compatible with Huijsen.

Moreover, his addition would allow decisions to be made regarding David Alaba and Antonio Rüdiger without weakening the squad. Joan Martínez can fit into a three-center-back system or rotate in a back four. This way, Xabi would gain tactical solutions without relying solely on the veterans.