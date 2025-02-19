Surprise at What Toni Cruanyes Has Said About Eugeni, His Husband: 'i Don't Have…'

Journalism has its rules, but life as a couple follows its own script. Toni Cruanyes, one of the most influential voices on Catalan television, knows this well. Accustomed to analyzing current events with precision, in his private life the key is not in absolute certainty.

Although he doesn't usually grant interviews, he recently opened up to his friend Roger Escapa on the show L'Eclipsi. This way, to the surprise of many, Toni Cruanyes revealed some personal aspects that he rarely shares.

| TV3

Surprise Over What Toni Cruanyes Has Said About Eugeni Villalbí

Cruanyes isn't one to easily expose himself outside his role as a journalist. However, on this occasion, he made an exception and spoke candidly about intimate topics, including his relationship with Eugeni Villalbí, his husband and life partner.

When asked about the secret to a lasting marriage, the presenter was clear: there is no magic formula. "I don't have the secret for a marriage to last. There are always reasons to argue, to change, years go by and you have to retract," he confessed.

More than an infallible recipe, Cruanyes believes that the key lies in flexibility and shared projects. "A certain flexibility is the key, love, shared projects, once children are involved they shape the relationship with your partner," explained the presenter of TN Vespre.

A Balance Between Routine and Personal Space

For the journalist, love isn't an immutable state but something that requires constant adjustments. "Sometimes you have to escape a little to find yourself again," he stated. And indeed, sometimes it's necessary to take a step back to appreciate even more what you have.

His words resonate with many couples who, over time, discover that stability doesn't mean immobility but learning to navigate changes and challenges together. In any case, there is no doubt that Toni Cruanyes and Eugeni Villalbí have formed a beautiful family.

Toni Cruanyes demonstrates that his life doesn't revolve solely around the news. In his interview, he offered a realistic and sincere view of what it means to share life with another person. In the end, perhaps the true secret of love is precisely accepting that there are no secrets.