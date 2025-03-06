Surprise Over Pope Francis's Words From the Hospital: ‘The Harshness of…’

Pope Francis has been admitted to the Gemelli Hospital in Rome since February 14, and his schedule has been clearly affected. Even so, the Pontiff continues to stir consciences and leaves a mark with some of his reflections. An example of this is the words he published from the hospital on the occasion of Ash Wednesday.

They are not very long phrases, but Pope Francis has shown that a few words are enough. With four phrases, powerful messages can be sent that, for those open to receiving them, can provide great lessons. In this sense, Pope Francis wrote: “Ashes remind us who we are, this helps us.”

“It resizes us, softens the harshness of our narcissisms, brings us back to reality, makes us more humble and available to one another,” he assures. Finally, his intervention ends by reminding us that “none of us is God, we are all on the way.” With these words, Pope Francis encourages taking life from another perspective, far from selfishness and believing we are someone.

The Pontiff once again advocates for a more humble and simple view of life. A view that focuses on the memory of what we were to, as always, know and understand better where we are going. The religious leader asks to step out of the self, to feel and understand that, in the end, we all are and form part of a whole.

These Have Been Pope Francis's Surprising Words

There is no doubt that presence is what matters. But when it can't be, if the message is powerful, it reaches the soul just as directly. That is what has happened to the faithful who have not hesitated to respond and echo the Pope's words.

“Never leave, I carry you in my soul, Holy Father,” writes a woman. Likewise, others send him messages such as “my prayers and best thoughts for God to help you recover soon.” With all these writings, it is clear that Pope Francis's legacy is strong and that many pray for his recovery.

A recovery that, according to daily reports from the Vatican, is encountering its obstacles. There are days when it seems he improves and no longer needs as much help to breathe, while on others, he requires bronchial aspiration. In any case, doctors reassure by stating that he is stable within the seriousness.

The Importance of Good Humor

“The Pontiff resumed non-invasive mechanical ventilation during the night, after having undergone high-flow oxygen therapy during the day,” reports from the Holy See. They also emphasize again that Pope Francis is “cooperating” and that his mood remains “good.” Therefore, for now, his health is stable within the seriousness and recovery is ongoing.

It should be remembered that the religious leader has resources to manage his emotions and, above all, to focus them on what he considers important. For Pope Francis, a sense of humor is the best medicine, so he reads a prayer every day to maintain it. Once again, it is clear that life with humor and joy is more life.