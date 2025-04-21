Shock Over the Sudden Death of Hugo 'Loco' Gatti, Panelist of 'El Chiringuito'

In Buenos Aires, last Easter Sunday began as a normal and quiet day. However, unexpected news marked the day. The death of Hugo Orlando Gatti caused a strong shock throughout the country.

The former Boca Juniors goalkeeper, a South American soccer idol, passed away at the age of 80. He had been hospitalized for months at the Pirovano hospital in the Argentine capital. His health had deteriorated severely since February, when he suffered a fall.

| Mega

The hip fracture caused by that accident was just the beginning of a chain of complications. During his hospital stay, he contracted an infection that worsened over time. The clinical condition eventually led him to the ICU, where he needed assisted breathing.

The news was confirmed from the Buenos Aires medical center itself, by express decision of his family. Although his condition had been delicate for weeks, his death was still surprising. The shock was immediate both in Argentina and in Spain.

Hugo Gatti was much more than a footballer. Throughout his life, he became a media figure recognized both in Argentina and in Spain. His personality, charisma, and style transformed him into a true sports icon, whose influence transcended generations, teams, and even borders.

| Mega

During his professional career, he masterfully defended the goal of two of the country's most important clubs: River Plate and Boca Juniors. He achieved something exceptional in Argentine soccer, where passions often divide: earning the respect and admiration of both fan bases. Additionally, his risky and creative style forever changed the perception of the goalkeeper's role, paving the way for a new way of understanding that position on the field.

Gatti was a pioneer not only on the field but also off it. His extroverted character, spontaneous expressions, and direct opinions made him a regular figure in the media. In Spain, especially, he found a second home and a new stage of popularity thanks to his participation in sports talk shows, where he left an indelible mark.

Hugo Gatti Became Very Well Known in Spain for Being a Collaborator on El Chiringuito de Jugones

On television, he stood out as a panelist on El Chiringuito de Jugones. There, under the guidance of Josep Pedrerol, he became one of the most charismatic collaborators of the program. His interventions were unpredictable, intense, and memorable.

He often fervently defended Real Madrid and Florentino Pérez. His passion for the white club caused more than one on-air discussion. On one occasion, he even had to be separated from Cristóbal Soria after a heated dispute.

His death was known just minutes before the live broadcast of the program. The news hit the team hard, who were already aware of his fragile state. But no one expected such an imminent outcome.

Josep Pedrerol, visibly affected, wanted to dedicate a few words to him live. He recalled the almost twenty years they shared on television, from 'Club de Fútbol' to 'El Chiringuito'. "The Loco has left us," he said, moved.

Undoubtedly, the figure of 'Loco' will live on in the collective memory of Argentine and Spanish soccer. He will always be remembered for his joy, his unmistakable style, and his love for the game. Rest in peace, Hugo Orlando Gatti.