The Storm Shaking the Norwegian Royal Family: Mette-Marit at Her Limit Because of Her Son

The Norwegian monarchy is going through one of its most turbulent moments. While King Harald struggles with his health issues and the institution tries to maintain its stability, a new scandal threatens to directly implicate Princess Mette-Marit.

Her eldest son, Marius Borg, is at the center of controversy following a series of accusations that keep growing. What began as rumors about his unruly life has taken an unexpected turn.

Journalist Pilar Eyre has revealed information that could have serious consequences. According to Eyre, Mette-Marit may have covered up Marius's behaviors, ignoring the pleas of a mother who asked for her help after the damage Marius allegedly caused to her daughter.

| Europa Press

Mette-Marit Is at Her Limit Due to Her Son's Controversy

Marius Borg, Mette-Marit's son from a previous relationship, has been pointed out on several occasions for his excesses and controversial behavior. However, now the accusations have gone further.

Pilar Eyre claims that, some time ago, one of the mothers of the young women who reported the young man tried to contact the princess. Her intention was to show her the aftermath that her son had left on her daughter.

| Europa Press

According to the journalist, Mette-Marit decided not to intervene or take action, which could make her an accomplice in the cover-up. This allegation could have legal repercussions if the Norwegian justice system decides to investigate her role in the events.

Eyre also maintains that the princess has tried for years to hide Marius's parties, excesses, and controversial behaviors. The princess's intention was to protect him from the consequences of his actions. This revelation could be a severe blow to her image.

An Uncertain Future for the Princess

Mette-Marit, who has already faced criticism for her past before becoming a princess, now finds herself in the eye of the storm. The cover-up accusations not only affect her reputation but could also bring legal consequences.

Meanwhile, the Norwegian royal family tries to manage the crisis, the country is closely following the events. If Mette-Marit's involvement in covering up her son's actions is confirmed, the situation could become even more complicated.

For now, the scandal continues to grow and leaves the princess in an increasingly delicate position. In any case, Mette-Marit's future hangs by a thread, and her role within the royal family could be seriously affected.