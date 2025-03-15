Spectacular: Pau Gasol and Catherine McDonnell's Luxurious Mansion Photo by Photo

Pau Gasol has achieved a perfect balance in his personal and professional life. After hanging up his sneakers in October 2021 and leaving behind his successful NBA career, the basketball player has focused on his family.

A family unit formed by his wife Catherine McDonnell and their two children, Elisabet Gianna and Max. In 2021, the couple welcomed their firstborn, and a few years later, little Max completed the family's happiness.

Over time, the Gasol-McDonnell family has found the perfect place for their peaceful and balanced life in Barcelona. The couple lives in the exclusive neighborhood of Sant Gervasi, in the upper area of the city, one of the most privileged places to reside.

| Europa Press

This Is the Spectacular Mansion of Pau Gasol and Cat McDonnell

This location provides an ideal environment for Pau and Catherine to raise their children, away from the hustle and surrounded by calm. The house that hosts the family is a clear reflection of their lifestyle: bright, modern, and full of comfort.

With several floors and spacious open areas, the home is designed to offer comfort and functionality. The decoration style is simple and elegant, with a neutral color palette that brings serenity to every corner of the home.

| Amazon Prime

The furniture and accessories are carefully chosen to create a cozy and harmonious atmosphere, ideal for a young family. One of the most outstanding spaces in the house is the living room, where the large off-white sofa takes all the attention.

This piece of furniture is not only visually appealing but also very functional, providing the necessary comfort for a family with young children. The walls, painted in soft tones, create a relaxing atmosphere that invites rest.

| Amazon Prime

Additionally, the living room features a large window that connects directly to the terrace, allowing natural light to flood the space. The terrace, in turn, has become a small refuge where the family can relax and enjoy the outdoors.

A large hanging chair is the perfect complement to the space. This type of furniture is a testament to Pau and Catherine's lifestyle, who value simplicity but also elegance.

| Amazon Prime

Pau Gasol and His Wife Have Two Beautiful Children Together

The dining room of the house follows a similar design line, with white lacquered furniture combined with touches of wood and mirrors. Neutral tones dominate the entire environment, but dark details are incorporated to provide an attractive and modern contrast.

One of the most notable aspects of the house is its ability to adapt to the needs of a young family. With two young children, the spaces are designed to be practical, comfortable, and easy to maintain.

| Instagram, @paugasol

A clear example of this is the office, a space near the kitchen designed to offer a resting area. With a large circular window overlooking the garden, this small corner becomes an ideal place to spend time together.

Pau Gasol and Catherine McDonnell's house is a refuge designed for the well-being of their family. With a minimalist style, the house reflects the serenity and balance that Pau and Catherine have found in this new stage of their life.