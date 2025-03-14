Spain Applauds Alice Campello, Álvaro Morata's Wife: Her News Is Confirmed

There is no doubt that Alice Campello is going through one of the best moments of her life. The proof that confirms this news is the big party that Álvaro Morata's wife has organized for her 30th birthday.

It was this past March 5 when the Italian businesswoman entered a new decade, a very special date that, thanks to her reconciliation, she was able to enjoy with her husband and children.

| Instagram, @alicecampello

Now, Alice Campello has reappeared in the city of Madrid with her group of friends, with whom she has kept in touch since the footballer's time at Atlético de Madrid.

This Thursday, March 13, Álvaro Morata's wife has taken advantage of her return to Spain for professional reasons to celebrate her 30th birthday in style.

| Europa Press

As we can see in the images published by Europa Press, Alice Campello arrived at the restaurant she chose for the occasion with the best of smiles. A place where three of her friends were already waiting for her.

Among them were Beatriz Espejel, wife of Koke Resurrección; Isabel Peña and Alexandra Nielsen, wife of Álvaro Banús, a very close friend of Álvaro Morata since childhood.

As a gesture of affection and gratitude, all the guests surprised Alice Campello with a beautiful bouquet of eucalyptus and natural baby's breath, which she received with great excitement.

There is no doubt that Álvaro Morata's wife is delighted to have been able to celebrate her 30th birthday in such good company. A party to which, as we have seen, her husband was not invited.

| Europa Press

However, on the same day of her birthday, the footballer took to his social media to dedicate some beautiful words to Alice Campello. A congratulation that he joined with several photos of the two of them:

"I met you when we were kids, and I am very proud of the person you are, how you have matured, how you work... The determination you have in everything you do in life."

Additionally, Álvaro Morata did not want to miss the opportunity to highlight some of the great qualities that Alice Campello possesses: "You are an unbelievable mother and an unbelievable woman." "Thank you for being there in every fall and every dark moment of my life. I love you so much. Happy 30th, my love!" he added.