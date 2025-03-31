'Shameful and Regrettable': Patricia Pardo Says Enough on 'Vamos a Ver' Live

Patricia Pardo has expressed her outrage on the program Vamos a Ver. The journalist has addressed the recent acquittal of Dani Alves. She considers the decision of the TSJC as "shameful and regrettable".

The communicator hadn't had the opportunity to speak before. Last Friday, the sentence that nullified the previous conviction was announced. This Monday, March 31, she took advantage of the live broadcast to express her opinion.

| Mediaset

Alongside Joaquín Prat, Patricia Pardo spoke forcefully. She claims that she isn't surprised by Dani Alves's acquittal. She believes that what was truly striking was the reduction of the initial sentence.

"At first, nine years of imprisonment were requested," she recalled. Finally, the Provincial Court sentenced him to four and a half years. Now, the Superior Court has annulled the sentence.

Pardo believes that the key lies in the evidence. She highlights that the contradictions of the complainant have been decisive. She insists that the court has based its ruling on the lack of coherence in the account.

| Europa Press

"The court says that some statements don't match the evidence," explained Patricia Pardo. She mentioned the existence of security recordings. However, these only captured images before and after the events.

Patricia Pardo's Opinion

According to Patricia, the court has questioned the complainant's version. She believes that the lack of visual evidence of the exact moment was key. She asserts that this has been decisive in the final decision of the TSJC.

She has also criticized the interpretation of the sentence in public opinion. She considers that the case has been politicized. She believes that a wrong message is being sent to victims.

"It's not true that the court doesn't believe victims," she stated. She argues that in Spain, credibility is given to the testimonies of complainants. But if there are inconsistencies in the account, legitimate doubts arise.

Patricia Pardo showed particular discomfort with certain political comments. She referred to the statements of María Jesús Montero. The vice president of the Government described the acquittal as "shameful".

For the journalist, these words are irresponsible. She believes that the vice president hasn't read the sentence. She regrets that this case is being used for ideological purposes.

| Mediaset

"Gender ideology contaminates everything," denounced Patricia Pardo. She believes that some politicians want to profit from the situation. She defends the independence of the judiciary.

Pardo insists that in Spain, victims are protected. But she warns that contradictions can harm a case. She considers it a serious problem if the testimonies aren't coherent.

"I don't know if she was poorly advised or if she wanted to emphasize her role as a victim," she reflected. She asserts that these issues have weighed in the judicial decision. She concluded that this is what has led to Alves's acquittal.

The journalist reiterated her stance firmly. She believes that justice has acted independently. But she regrets that the case has become a political debate.

The TSJC's ruling continues to generate reactions. While some celebrate the decision, others criticize it. The debate in society remains open.

Patricia Pardo has made her opinion clear. She believes that the court has done its job. She rejects discrediting the judicial system for ideological reasons.