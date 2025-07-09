Oriol Romeu, strange as it may seem, still belongs to Barça. He arrived from Girona after Míchel's extraordinary season, during which he managed to place the team in Champions League spots. However, although in his first appearances he left a very good impression, little by little he faded until he was left without playing time.

The promising start contrasted with the later reality. Xavi gave him plenty of opportunities, but it soon became clear that his performance was far from what a club like Barça demands. Hansi Flick's arrival was decisive: the German coach showed no mercy and Oriol Romeu had to pack his bags.

Loan to Girona and unexpected return

Last summer, due to the lack of offers, Barça forced his departure in the form of a loan to Girona. There, Oriol Romeu has once again felt important and has regained his confidence, although with ups and downs due to injuries. Now, theoretically, he must report to Flick again.

Oriol Romeu must report on July 13 at the Sant Joan Despí training ground to start preseason. But everything suggests that the parties will try to solve his situation before that date. He has a good offer on the table and, most likely, it will be accepted.

Oviedo joins the race for Oriol Romeu

Oviedo has shown serious interest in the Catalan midfielder. According to sources close to the Asturian club, they consider him a key addition of quality and experience for their project to avoid relegation. Several La Liga clubs, such as Sevilla and Valencia, have also shown interest, although Oviedo leads the race.

So far, Barça hasn't officially replied to the offer. However, everything indicates that they will accept the loan to prevent Oriol Romeu from being left without playing time. In addition, this departure would benefit the club, which would lighten its wage bill and free up space in the squad.

A logical departure for all parties

Oriol Romeu is one step away from leaving FC Barcelona. His time at Girona has restored his confidence, but it won't allow him to return to the Catalan club and stay. Now, Oviedo offers him a calmer plan and more prominence.

From Barça's point of view, the operation is logical. This is a loan with no purchase option. The important thing is for the footballer to compete and for the club to reduce its budgetary burden.