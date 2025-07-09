Fierce criticism of the Illa government over the increase in spending on foreign cooperation

Salvador Illa's government has announced an additional contribution of 8 million euros ($8.7 million) to the Catalan Agency for Development Cooperation (ACCD). The Catalan government is thus strengthening its commitment to foreign cooperation policies. With this, 32 million euros ($34.6 million) have already been allocated to grants for development projects in third countries.

| ACN

The announcement has caused enormous outrage. The Generalitat has increased spending on projects in Morocco, Palestine, Guatemala, or Mozambique, while Catalonia lacks investments in public services and care for the most vulnerable.

Reactions have not been long in coming. Hundreds of Catalans have expressed their outrage with messages and comments on social media.

Vox and Aliança Catalana, outraged

Among them is Aliança Catalana's leader, Sílvia Orriols, who called the government's announcement a "disgrace." "You get up at 6 a.m. to go to work, while the government gives your taxes away to Moroccans and organizations linked to Islamic terrorism."

Orriols refers to the extra contribution of 800,000 euros ($866,000) for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA). This organization is under investigation for its alleged links to the terrorist organization Hamas.

Vox has also reacted strongly to the government's announcement. Deputy Alberto Tarradas has criticized the Generalitat for "squandering" our money. "Meanwhile, in Catalonia there are more than 900 schools in temporary buildings and thousands of families are waiting for public housing."

Vox has requested the appearance of the Minister of Foreign Action, Jaume Duch, "and all those responsible for this disgrace."

Criticism from citizens

There are already more than 300 comments on the X post from the Ministry of Foreign Action with this announcement. The messages make clear the anger of Catalans. They are tired of being the ones who pay the most taxes in the entire state while the government squanders money and public services are falling apart.

"You have no shame," "thieves and corrupt," "incomprehensible" are some of the most repeated messages. A supporter of solidarity says that "one thing is cooperation and another is this preferential treatment." They speak of "embezzlement" and accuse the Generalitat of "stealing our taxes to feed parasites."

| E-Noticies

"Giving money away abroad and letting grandparents die while waiting for dependency aid," says Ricard, visibly outraged. "Hospitals with closed wards and operating rooms, firefighters with civil war trucks, clinics without staff, and you're giving money to Morocco," Judith criticizes. "Our children without schools with air conditioning," Jordi laments.

"I can't wait for elections to throw them out," says one of the comments. Many comments wonder what the socialist party owes Morocco. They criticize giving money to a dictatorship while Catalans live worse and worse.