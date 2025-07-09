Official, Ronald Araújo speaks and gives Deco the bad news: 'It doesn't depend on me anymore...'

Barça, led by Deco, will return to work this coming July 13, when preseason will officially begin. The players haven't been drafted yet, but Ronald Araújo has been one of the first to show up at the training ground to start getting ready and to send a message. Ronald Araújo, whose future remains uncertain, has taken advantage of his visit to Barcelona to warn Deco and deliver very bad news: the defender isn't staying silent, he remains a concern.

Ronald Araújo renewed with Barça a few months ago, but he did so by accepting a very low release clause, all to make a possible departure during the transfer window easier. In fact, currently Ronald Araújo has a release clause close to €60 million, but this expires this coming July 15. However, Barça knows they'll sit down to negotiate for Ronald Araújo if a good offer arrives, something that neither the defender nor the culer club rule out at this time.

| E-Noticies, @deco_official, @FCBarcelona

Ronald Araújo has returned to training and has done so by sending a clear message to Flick and also to Deco, sporting director of Barça. Ronald Araújo wants to stay at Barça, but he also emphasizes that he wants to play and be important, something Hansi Flick can't guarantee him. Ronald Araújo is highly regarded by Deco and the Portuguese doesn't want to accept his sale, but he knows that in this matter, finances are in charge, so the future remains uncertain.

Official, Ronald Araújo speaks and gives Deco the bad news: "It's no longer up to me..."

Ronald Araújo finished last season in a tough spot: he wasn't a starter and, to make matters worse, he "messed up" in the semifinal clash against Inter, which infuriated the culer fans. Barça doesn't want to sell him, but the culer club assumes that, if necessary for financial reasons, he'll be the first to pack his bags for Serie A or the Premier League. In fact, in the last few hours, the message from a Ronald Araújo who has broken his silence has been key and who has announced that he has already spoken with Deco.

Barça was counting on Ronald Araújo, but the Uruguayan center-back aspires to play every match and that's something Flick can't guarantee him. In a conversation held by the parties, Ronald Araújo was already informed and the Uruguayan understood it, since he's behind Cubarsí and Iñigo Martínez in terms of performance. Ronald Araújo is a key part of the locker room, but Barça considers him transferable and, therefore, he has options to leave in these next days of the summer transfer window.

Ronald Araújo returns and speaks with Deco: "This may happen at Barça..."

Ronald Araújo has returned to training ahead of schedule and has done so by sending a message that has greatly worried Deco: it's very bad news for him. Deco is delighted with Ronald Araújo's performance and believes that, given his age, he still has plenty of room for improvement, but the defender wants to play every match and Flick doesn't feel the same way. After Wednesday's session on July 9, Ronald Araújo stopped to sign autographs and, when asked, he pointed out that "his future doesn't depend on him".

In other words, Ronald Araújo isn't closing the debate and keeps fueling rumors regarding his future in the transfer window. Deco expected him to be clear, but the Uruguayan has hinted that "he still doesn't know what Barça wants". "I want to stay, but I don't know what the club wants to do", Ronald Araújo stated, leaving a worried Deco who wants to keep Barça's squad from getting weaker.