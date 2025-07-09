The accessory everyone wants in their kitchen is back at Lidl for less than €20.

When high temperatures arrive, many people look for practical solutions to enjoy a cooler summer. If those solutions also fit in any kitchen and are reasonably priced, success is guaranteed. Lidl knows this well, which is why they've brought back one of their star accessories.

This is a small appliance that has been a real phenomenon in previous campaigns. Its compact design, ease of use, and affordable price have all contributed to its popularity. We're talking about Lidl's ice cream maker, which sells out quickly every time it returns to stores.

An appliance ideal for cold recipes that doesn't take up space

Lidl's ice cream maker is designed for those who enjoy preparing homemade recipes, especially during the warmer months. It has a capacity of 1 qt. (1 liter) and a very manageable size. Thanks to its compact design, it fits into any corner of the kitchen.

| Getty Images

The ice cream maker features a lid with a filling opening and a motor that operates with bidirectional rotation. This allows the ingredients to be mixed evenly. In addition, the container is removable, which makes both preparation and cleaning easier.

The cooling system works cumulatively. You just need to place the container in the freezer for 8 to 12 hours before use. Then, in just a few minutes, you can enjoy a fresh preparation ready to serve.

A functional and efficient product

One of its strengths is efficiency. Lidl's ice cream maker has a 12 W motor, which is enough to do its job while barely using any energy. It also comes with a transparent lid so you can monitor the process at all times.

| Lidl

Its surface is easy to clean and BPA-free, which provides food safety. It also includes an instruction manual so you can get the most out of it from day one. It doesn't require complex assembly or additional accessories.

The best part is its price. This highly demanded ice cream maker is available again for just 17.99 euros. This is a more than reasonable amount for a product that lets you create homemade, fresh recipes to your liking.

With this launch, Lidl once again shows that quality, functionality, and good prices can go hand in hand. If you want to face the summer creatively, this could be the perfect tool.

