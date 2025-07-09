Fabrizio Romano confirms Gonzalo García's bomb news and his future: 'He's expected to...'

Gonzalo García is becoming Real Madrid's big surprise at the Club World Cup. Not even recent signings like Dean Huijsen or Alexander-Arnold are drawing as much attention as the young academy player. The fans are delighted with him.

The forward has already scored four goals in the competition, showing his tremendous talent for moving intelligently in the opponent's box. His goal-scoring instinct and maturity in every action are leaving both teammates and rivals amazed. In a team full of stars, Gonzalo García is shining on his own and earning the respect of the fans and the coaching staff.

His name is already being heard all over Europe

Gonzalo García's excellent performance hasn't gone unnoticed. According to several sources, the young striker has numerous offers on the table to leave Real Madrid.

Fabrizio Romano, a renowned journalist specializing in transfers, was one of the first to report on this growing interest. Edu Aguirre, a regular contributor to "El Chiringuito," has also confirmed that the offers keep coming. "There are 10 interested parties," he acknowledged.

Gonzalo is on the radar of several clubs from the top European leagues and his future has become one of the most talked-about topics in the market.

Fabrizio Romano confirms the big news about Gonzalo García

Despite the wave of interest, Real Madrid has already made a firm decision regarding his future. To the surprise of many, Fabrizio Romano has revealed the club's plans.

"Real Madrid won't listen to any loan or transfer offers for Gonzalo García. He's expected to stay at the club at this stage, Xabi Alonso is very happy."

The message is clear. Gonzalo García isn't leaving Bernabéu. The club believes his development should continue under Xabi Alonso's supervision, who fully trusts him after what he has shown.

He won't be a starter, but he'll get minutes

Although Gonzalo isn't expected to get as many minutes as in the Club World Cup, the truth is that he has more than earned a spot in the rotation. With Kylian Mbappé as the undisputed starter, his role will be more secondary, but he'll have real opportunities throughout the season.

The young forward has stepped up when the team needed him most. His commitment, adaptability, and goal-scoring instinct have convinced the coaching staff.

For now, barring a last-minute radical change, Gonzalo will keep defending the white badge. His development will be one of the big stories to follow next season. Real Madrid has already made it clear that they count on him.