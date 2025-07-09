The new TV channel agreed upon by PSOE and Junts hires Toni Soler, Basté, and Sanchis.

Jordi Basté, Toni Soler, and Vicent Sanchis will be the new faces of the channel that TVE will launch in Catalonia. This is a Catalan disconnection from La 2 that Junts and PSOE agreed upon in exchange for the support of the separatist parties for President Pedro Sánchez's government. The channel will not only broadcast content exclusively in Catalan. Judging by the choice of cast, it seems clear that the channel will also have a clear ideological bias.

RTVE is finalizing preparations to launch a specific channel for Catalonia. The goal of the project, which already has a budget and schedule, is to strengthen local programming and programming in the Catalan language. The key date for the launch is next September 11, coinciding with the Diada.

The new signal will be fed by in-house productions and external collaborations. Many of the latter come from companies with well-known ties to the separatist movement.

Big prize for the media gurus of the Procés

Among the first featured productions is a prime-time interview show. It will be hosted by Jordi Basté, one of the most recognized voices of the RAC1 station. Basté is known for his ideological closeness to Catalan nationalism and has expressed his critical view of Madrid on several occasions.

Another addition will be Vicent Sanchis. Former director of TV3 and a prominent figure in the separatist sphere, Sanchis will direct a documentary about Francoism. He has also led media outlets such as the newspaper Avui and the magazine El Temps.

Minoria Absoluta, one of the most recognized production companies in Catalonia, will also play a prominent role. Toni Soler's company will produce a show titled "L’any que vas néixer," with an investment of nearly €500,000 from RTVE. Soler is known for his show Polònia and for his separatist activism.

€11 million budget

The programming will also feature journalists Laura Fa and Lorena Vázquez (known as "Mamarazzis"). They will have their own show produced by Kokoro Contents, a Barcelona-based company that already works with RTVE. Spanish public broadcasting is also in negotiations with Bob Pop and Candela Peña to lead a new show with no confirmed title yet.

The strategy is part of a political commitment. Junts per Catalunya demanded the creation of this channel as part of the agreement with PSOE to approve the reform of the RTVE Law. Among their conditions was that 20% of RTVE's budget be allocated to Catalonia.

The programming, which has already been approved by the management led by Oriol Nolis, will seek for 60% of the content to be original and in Catalan by June 2026. In 2027, the goal is for 100% of the broadcast to be in Catalan.

The channel will have a budget of €11 million. Only three national shows will remain in the schedule: Saber y ganar, Cifras y letras, and Malas lenguas, by Jesús Cintora. Gemma Nierga and Danae Boronat will also remain in the programming. In addition, the morning slot will be strengthened with infotainment and sports content.

With this decision, RTVE seeks to consolidate its own offering that responds to the demands of the Catalan electorate, while also expanding its commitment to local production.