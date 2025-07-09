Cold shower for Joan Laporta, not even Jorge Mendes can help him: goodbye Barça

It's widely known that Joan Laporta and Jorge Mendes have maintained a close and highly cordial relationship for some time now. The president of FC Barcelona and the world's top agent have worked side by side on numerous deals and agreements. Lamine Yamal's contract renewal was their latest public meeting, although they're actually in constant contact, since the Catalan club needs to find a winger.

Now that Nico Williams has renewed with Athletic, Joan Laporta is still scouring the market in search of a quality winger. As is known, this is Hansi Flick's main request for next season, and Laporta wants to fulfill his wishes. The culé president is considering other names like Luis Díaz or Marcus Rashford, but he hasn't made a decision yet.

| E-Noticies

However, besides Nico Williams, there's another winger who definitely won't land at Camp Nou: Rafael Leao. Joan Laporta has been holding talks with Jorge Mendes for a couple of summers to consider signing the Portuguese star, but he hasn't succeeded and now it's impossible. AC Milan has closed the exit door.

AC Milan won't let Rafael Leao leave

Rafael Leao is Joan Laporta's top favorite to join the culé squad. However, despite the culé interest, Leao won't be able to arrive in Barcelona, since AC Milan refuses to transfer him. As the Rossoneri coach, Massimiliano Allegri, has pointed out, he has spoken with the footballer and made it clear to him that he's going to be an important player.

The Italian coach also stated that AC Milan's project is based on Rafael Leao as one of their franchise players. Even though a few weeks ago his sale was being considered for €70 million, Allegri, who now has a leading role at the club, has decided that Leao is untouchable.

Joan Laporta is already looking for alternatives

Although Rafael Leao was to Joan Laporta's liking, the truth is that he's a player who doesn't create total consensus within the sporting management. Nobody disputes his great quality, accompanied by significant physical power, but it's also true that his inconsistency has stood out in recent seasons. It's also worth noting certain conflicts with several coaches in the past.

Barça needs to reinvent itself after Nico Williams's unexpected snub. Joan Laporta will have to implement plan B: Luis Díaz and Marcus Rashford appear as priorities due to their international experience at the European elite. Two different situations with very different prices, although Luis Díaz is the option Deco and Hansi Flick like the most.