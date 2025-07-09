Luis de la Fuente is being heavily criticized by fans of Real Madrid, who, for the most part, believe that the coach isn't fair when it comes to drafts. From Madrid, it is claimed that Luis de la Fuente has a preference for Barça players, especially for the young ones who still don't have much experience at the elite level. The opposite happens with Real Madrid academy graduates like Gonzalo or Raúl Asencio, who have taken longer to reach the Spanish National Team led by Luis de la Fuente.

If people in Madrid were fed up, now they'll be even more so, since Luis de la Fuente is preparing 2 new signings from Barça for his Spanish National Team, the current European champion. Luis de la Fuente plans to knock out Real Madrid, as he has two surprises ready that will affect Barça: new Barça players already set for the senior Spanish National Team.

Barça, meanwhile, is pleased with the work and performance of Luis de la Fuente, especially because he has learned to manage the efforts of the culer players. After Gavi's injury, Barça and Luis de la Fuente came closer together and now the relationship is very smooth, something that doesn't happen with Real Madrid. From the white club, they believe that Luis de la Fuente isn't fair and, as we explained earlier, he has a preference for Barça players, something that is very upsetting.

Luis de la Fuente knocks out Real Madrid: 2 more from Barça for the Spanish National Team

The Spanish National Team, made up of a large core of Barça players, lost the Nations League final against Portugal, but Luis de la Fuente still has full support. The RFEF fully supports Luis de la Fuente who is preparing changes for the next Spanish National Team draft: two new signings from Barça, already on the way.

On the other hand, everything seems to indicate that Luis de la Fuente still won't count on Gonzalo, Real Madrid's center forward who is having a great FIFA Club World Cup. "Gonzalo still needs some time," said Luis de la Fuente, who hinted that the young Real Madrid striker still needs to establish himself in the top domestic division. However, Luis de la Fuente doesn't seem to have the same criteria with Barça players: he's preparing 2 new signings that will be very surprising, especially for Real Madrid.

Luis de la Fuente strikes again at Real Madrid: calls up two new faces from Barça for the Spanish National Team

Luis de la Fuente doesn't beat around the bush and is preparing two new arrivals to the Spanish National Team. Luis de la Fuente plans to draft Marc Bernal and Joan García, two first-team Barça players who haven't yet debuted with the senior national team. Luis de la Fuente's idea is clear: he wants to count on these two talents, set to be key players at Barça and also for the Spanish National Team.

People in Madrid don't know it yet, but Luis de la Fuente is preparing a "bomb" that won't leave anyone indifferent. Barça, meanwhile, appreciates the affection from Luis de la Fuente, although sources from the culer club would prefer that the coach give a bit more rest to the culers. Luis de la Fuente's new developments are scheduled for the list that the coach will announce this coming August 29, 2025.