Alejandro Balde already knows Barça's new full-back: Deco pays €15M for his return

Alejandro Balde surprised everyone with the strong performance he delivered last season. The young Catalan wing-back started the campaign with many doubts after a disappointing year under Xavi Hernández. In fact, he ended up losing his starting spot to Joao Cancelo.

However, since Hansi Flick's arrival, the situation has completely changed. The German coach has put his trust in him and Alejandro Balde hasn't disappointed. His progress has been remarkable, especially in the defensive aspect.

Balde has always been a player who creates imbalance in attack. His runs down the flank and his speed made him one of the great prospects from La Masia. Now, he also looks much more solid at the back: he has improved in concentration, positioning, and one-on-one duels.

In addition, he has left behind the physical issues that held him back so much in previous seasons. As of today, Alejandro Balde has become an untouchable player for Flick, an undisputed starter on the left flank at Camp Nou.

The problem with the bench

Despite his strong performance, it's clear that Balde needs competition. Gerard Martín, his current backup, is still far from the level needed to challenge him for the spot. The gap between them is too wide for a team that aims to win everything.

That's why Barça has already started working to strengthen that position. Deco, always alert to the market, has activated an operation that could be key for the team's immediate future.

Joao Cancelo, back at Camp Nou

Although Joao Cancelo ended up benching Alejandro Balde in his first stint, now he would arrive as an alternative and luxury reinforcement for both flanks.

Cancelo, currently at Al Hilal in Saudi Arabia, has never hidden his desire to return to Barça. On his social media, he often leaves affectionate messages for the club and its fans. Now, that desire could become a reality.

According to the latest reports, Joao Cancelo could leave Saudi Arabia for just €15 million. This is a very affordable figure for Barça, considering the footballer's level. His versatility, experience, and quality make him an ideal option to strengthen the defense.

The club views his return favorably. Flick values his ability to play on both flanks and Deco is convinced that signing him is a great opportunity. Everything indicates that Joao Cancelo is very close to wearing Barça's jersey again.