Éder Militao and David Alaba, out: Xabi Alonso speeds up the arrival of his new center-back

Real Madrid has tried to correct the defensive shortcomings of recent years with several signings. Dean Huijsen and Trent Alexander-Arnold have already joined the club's ranks to bring solidity and quality to the backline.

With these reinforcements, the team seems more balanced, but Xabi Alonso still isn't completely satisfied with the available pieces. The white team's coach keeps seeking perfection and has requested more signings for the defense. His main target for this summer is Álvaro Carreras, Benfica's full-back.

Álvaro Carreras, almost signed

The Spanish full-back seemed to have everything done with Real Madrid before the Club World Cup, but as of today, he remains in Portugal. Despite the delay, everything suggests that, sooner or later, Álvaro Carreras will end up signing for the white club. His arrival will strengthen the flanks of the defense and will be a key piece in Xabi Alonso's plans.

Once the full-back situation is solved, Xabi will be able to focus his attention on the central area, where a reliable reinforcement is still needed. The moves in defense don't stop.

The situation in the center of the defense

Currently, Huijsen and Rüdiger are the starters in the center of the defense. Raúl Asencio is the only available substitute to cover any absence or rotation. Meanwhile, the other two center-backs in the squad, Éder Militao and David Alaba, are neither present nor expected.

This gap in the backline has led Xabi Alonso to speed up the search for a new center-back. The chosen one to strengthen the defensive axis is Joan Martínez, a young talent from "La Fábrica".

Joan Martínez, the jewel of "La Fábrica"

Joan Martínez, who made his debut last season under Ancelotti during the American tour, was emerging as a great prospect. However, a serious anterior cruciate ligament injury halted his progress. After almost a year of recovery, the young 17-year-old center-back is facing the final stretch of his rehabilitation with great optimism.

Xabi Alonso trusts him, and Joan Martínez knows he has an important opportunity to earn a spot in the squad. He is working hard to be available as soon as possible and show all his potential.

A bright future

At just 17 years old, Joan Martínez has a bright future ahead. His return to Real Madrid's first team will be an essential step in his career.

Xabi Alonso is considering him for next season and the fans hope the young center-back will become an important piece in Real Madrid's backline. Real Madrid's defensive project keeps taking shape, with young and quality bets.