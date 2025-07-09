The big news is now official: Gerard Martín makes his decision and Barça accept

Gerard Martín has become the perfect example of resilience and tenacity in the squad led by Hansi Flick. He began his journey in elite soccer raising many doubts as the natural replacement for Alejandro Balde. He went from playing for the Barça reserve team to joining the first team due to a lack of alternatives, but the German coach soon saw something different in Gerard.

Gerard Martín beat Álex Valle, who was recently signed by Cesc's Como. He also beat Héctor Fort, who had shown himself to be a valid player under Xavi Hernández. The former Cornellà player gained confidence and his performance has gone from less to more, reaching the final stretch of the season playing at a high level.

His two assists in the Champions League semifinals against Inter have been his best performance in a Barça jersey. However, doubts about his continuity have only grown, since some believe he doesn't have a high enough level to play for FC Barcelona's first team. However, Flick and Deco don't share that opinion and have shown their total trust in the left back, who must decide what to do with his immediate future.

Gerard Martín considers the offers received and makes a final decision

Barça has received a couple of offers from English clubs for Gerard Martín in recent weeks. There is talk of interest from Wolverhampton and Bournemouth, two teams where Gerard Martín could play a leading role and shine on his own.

However, despite the offers received, Gerard Martín has decided that he'll stay at Barça. That's why he renewed his contract a few months ago until 2028. Meanwhile, Hansi Flick is delighted with the news, since he counts on him for next season as Alejandro Balde's backup.

Gerard Martín stays, but won't start preseason with his teammates

FC Barcelona's left back is only thinking about recovering as soon as possible from the surgery he had to undergo on the fifth metacarpal (quinto metacarpiano) of his right hand. Gerard Martín was injured in the debut of the Under-21 National Team and his estimated recovery time was set at about five weeks. He won't be able to join his teammates on the 13th for the first training session of the new season, but he's expected to be fully recovered in time for the Asian tour.

Gerard Martín is totally focused on Barça and isn't thinking about anything other than playing at Camp Nou. Hansi Flick is delighted with his decision, he trusts Gerard and his defensive work on the field. Despite the offers, he has decided to stay.