Official, he's fed up with Hansi Flick and asks to leave Barça: 'Completely useless signing'

At Barça, almost everyone is happy with Hansi Flick, but there is a center-back who has had enough of the German and has asked to leave the club now. Transfer market has brought many new developments in terms of signings, but now the first surprises in the form of departures will begin to arrive: Hansi Flick is already well aware of it. At Barça, almost all players are counted on, but there is a center-back who has barely played and has asked to leave, since he is tired of Hansi Flick.

Barça is already studying the transfer market with the goal of strengthening the squad, something that is being achieved with signings like Joan García, who is already training. However, Hansi Flick knows that, statistically, not all players are happy and, consequently, there will be uncontrollable departures. "It's a completely useless signing, because Hansi Flick hasn't used him," sources from Barça say, who already consider the departure of a center-back in the coming days a done deal.

If Hansi Flick stands out for anything, it's for betting on young players, but in defense, it hasn't quite been that way. Flick has pushed the defensive line higher than ever, something that's very hard to put into practice and that only the best defenders on the planet can do every week. Players like Sergi Domínguez have had opportunities, but there is a center-back from the reserve team who hasn't even made his debut, which has caused many conflicts.

Hansi Flick already has his chosen defense and nothing is going to change, especially because Barça isn't going to sign any defender. The idea was to sign Jonathan Tah, but Barça lost the "battle" with Bayern Munich, who secured his arrival once his contract with Bayer Leverkusen ended. With all this, Hansi Flick counts on the following defenders: Pau Cubarsí, Ronald Araújo, Iñigo Martínez, Andreas Christensen, and Eric García.

Of all the names previously mentioned, the one most likely to leave is the Uruguayan Ronald Araújo, but the truth is his departure, for now, is on hold. However, there is another defender from Barça Atlètic who expected to have opportunities from Hansi Flick and who will finally pack his bags, fed up with Barça's German coach. There is no turning back: he's had enough of Hansi Flick and asks to leave Barça, the transfer market is red hot and Joan Laporta already confirms the sale.

Barça Atlètic has been relegated to Segunda Federación, which will force a complete restructuring of the squad led by Belletti. There are many professional players who will look to leave Barça, since Segunda Federación is an amateur category with little visibility and forces the collective culer to reduce their wage bill. There is a defender who was signed and who, after 2 seasons at Barça, will pack his bags in this summer transfer market: it is fully confirmed by Laporta and Flick.

Hansi Flick has never trusted 22-year-old Senegalese defender Mamadou Mbacke, who arrived from MLS to strengthen the culer reserve team. Mamadou Mbacke's idea was to debut with Barça, but it hasn't happened and, fed up with Hansi Flick, he has decided to pack his bags during this transfer market.

Barça calls Mbacke a "useless signing", since he hasn't helped either to achieve promotion to Segunda División or to meet Hansi Flick's needs: now he will leave. Mbacke is under contract until June 2026, but Barça is considering giving him a letter of freedom or trying to get a small amount for his transfer: there are teams interested in the Senegalese player.