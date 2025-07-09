Neither Aquarius nor Powerade: the tasty Mercadona drink athletes choose

In the world of sports, hydration is key to maintaining performance and recovery. Although brands like Aquarius and Powerade have traditionally dominated this field, a drink from Mercadona has gained ground among athletes.

This is the Iso On Blue isotonic drink from the Valencian supermarket chain. This affordable and effective alternative is revolutionizing the way athletes rehydrate after exercise.

Why do athletes choose Iso On Blue from Mercadona?

Mercadona's Iso On Blue isotonic drink has become a popular option among athletes for several reasons. Its simple formula, which includes water, mineral salts, sugar, and citric acid, fulfills its function of rehydrating, providing energy, and facilitating muscle recovery after exercise.

| Mercadona

Available in two sizes (16.9 fl. oz. bottles with a sports cap and the larger 50.7 fl. oz. bottle) (500 ml and 1.5 liters), this drink has been designed to help you recover strength after a workout. With it, you can replenish fluids and electrolytes lost through sweating.

Impossible to beat in taste and effectiveness

One of Iso On Blue's main attractions is its price. While other brands are around 2 euros per bottle, Mercadona offers the small version for about 0.70€ and the large one for only 1.55€. Added to this is the practical design of the smaller bottle, with a push-up cap, perfect for taking to the gym, going for a run, or even cycling.

The bottle is comfortable and easy to use, which makes it easier to drink during training, allowing you to take small sips without the risk of spills. It's an ideal option for those looking for something practical and accessible.

| Mercadona

Taste and size that adapt to you

Iso On Blue has a multifruit flavor that makes it a delicious refreshment. Its mild and slightly sweet taste makes it especially refreshing and pleasant to the palate, making it an ideal option to consume during and after sports practice.

Additionally, its 16.9 fl. oz. size with a push-up cap (500 ml) makes it easy to drink during training, allowing you to take small sips without the risk of spills. This makes it very practical and easy to carry, being perfect to take to the gym, on a hike, or simply to enjoy at home.

Although Iso On Blue is an excellent option for post-exercise hydration, it's important to keep in mind that its carbohydrate content is relatively low. This means that, while it helps replenish fluids and electrolytes, it doesn't provide the same amount of quick energy as other sports drinks.

