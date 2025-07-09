CUP takes its own medicine: a former candidate calls for internal rebellion with insults

The war within CUP between the institutional sector and the radical sectors over housing policies continues. The Sindicat de l’Habitatge Socialista de Catalunya, linked to a leftist split from CUP, has called for mobilization to stop an eviction in Girona. They blame the eviction on the municipal government led by CUP members, whom they call "slanderers" and "accomplices" of speculation.

| ACN

This union is calling to "stand up to mayors who use housing as mere electoral propaganda." They accuse CUP of "embracing the reactionary surge" and "attacking housing unionism."

One of those who has joined the union's call is Santi Aranya, who was on CUP's lists in Barcelona in the last municipal elections. He has said he feels "ashamed" of having been a CUP member, and has called them "shit."

Santi Aranya was number five on Barcelona's lists led by Basha Changue and Adriana Llena. He has also been one of the main leaders of the pro-occupation movement in the Catalan capital. He is part of these radical sectors that CUP members have fueled for years and that now have turned against them.

Victim of its own contradiction

CUP is thus consumed by its own contradiction, which consists of trying an institutional turn after having fueled the pro-occupation sectors. The internal fracture deepens the organization's crisis, which is sinking further in the polls and is unable to find a way out.

After a dramatic electoral cycle, CUP lost much of its territorial power, its presence in Congress, and half of its deputies in Parliament. It then began a renewal process that culminated in a pragmatic turn. This consists of adopting a more institutional profile to give citizens the sense that it is a useful party.

This has also caused enormous tension with the radical sectors that have swelled CUP's ranks for years. A member asks Santi Aranya for "prudence" and describes the housing union as "toxic, inexperienced youth who want to make a name for themselves."