180º turn, unexpected, Hansi Flick has already told Ferran Torres: 'You're going to p...'

Hansi Flick is already preparing for his second season in charge of Barça with great excitement. The German coach wants to consolidate last year's successes and even improve in the Champions League. To achieve this, he has a very clear plan that directly affects Ferran Torres.

The Valencian forward was one of the team's biggest revelations. He started the campaign as a regular substitute and without many opportunities to show his worth. However, every time he stepped onto the field, Ferran Torres scored a goal, so Flick was forced to increase his playing minutes.

Ferran Torres earns a decisive role in Hansi Flick's Barça

Despite coming off the bench, Ferran Torres scored 19 goals and provided 7 assists last season. His consistent performance was also reflected in the UEFA Champions League, with key offensive contributions. Hansi Flick was delighted with those numbers, which exceeded the expectations for a player who barely enjoyed important minutes.

Given such performance, Hansi Flick has been clear with Ferran Torres and has sent him a message for next year: "You're going to play as a '9' and not as a winger." Flick believes Ferran's qualities fit better in the center of the attack than on the wings. Therefore, next season he will continue to be Lewandowski's natural substitute up front.

Ferran Torres's future redefines Barça's plans

Hansi Flick is backing Ferran Torres as a '9', so the club won't look for another substitute for Lewandowski. Instead, this decision means what we've been warning for months: Barça need a new winger. Lamine Yamal and Raphinha can't play every match.

Deco and Joan Laporta will have to look for replacements for the wings if Ferran Torres is definitively established as a forward. The priority will be to find a quality substitute for Lamine Yamal and Raphinha. After Nico Williams's rejection, Barça are considering different options such as Rashford or Luis Díaz.

Ferran Torres vs. Lewandowski

Lewandowski will remain a starter despite turning 37 in August. However, Flick wants to manage his minutes intelligently and boost fresh alternatives. Ferran Torres, with notable goal-scoring efficiency and his ability to create space, appears as the ideal option.

The '7', who has already played several matches in that position during last season, fits perfectly in that desired role. Hansi Flick trusts that, when Lewandowski faces physical shortcomings, Ferran Torres can take over without losing offensive accuracy.