Video: Shame on TV3 over coverage of the fire in Terres de l'Ebre

What TV3 has done with the Paüls fire in Terres de l'Ebre is intolerable. Since this Monday, this area of Catalonia has been suffering from a fire that has burned thousands of hectares (ha), has forced thousands of people to be confined, has led to the closure of several roads, and even required the mobilization of the army... A full-blown tragedy. What has TV3 done in this situation? Absolutely nothing.

At midnight, the public television stopped updating information, resorted to reruns, and, on top of that, viewers could see a sign that read "breaking news," when there was nothing breaking about it. This is a complete lack of respect for all the people of Terres de l'Ebre, historically abandoned by TV3, who were suffering and having a hard time because of this tragedy and who, let's not forget, also pay for this television with their taxes.

This is a television that costs all of us 360 million euros a year, that is, almost 1 million euros a day, completely abandoning its most basic functions. There is no trace of the supposed public service that a channel like this should provide. There are 2,500 employees and yet they're unable to mobilize them to cover a tragedy like this.

In a normal country, there should be resignations. Because what they've done is shameful, no matter how you look at it. Rosa Romà, president of the Catalan Audiovisual Media Corporation, close to Esquerra Republicana and who has a salary of 124,000 euros a year. Or Sigfrid Gras, who also earns 124,000 euros a year as director of TV3 and 324. Or Albert Calatrava, who is the head of news at TV3 and also earns a fortune. I don't care. Whoever it is, but someone must take responsibility.

Because it can't be that we have a public television that costs us 1 million euros a day and is unable to provide live coverage of a tragedy like the fire in Terres de l'Ebre, abandoning people who were already having a hard enough time and who had to get information from channels like Radio Televisión Española, Canal Terres de l'Ebre, Canal 21 Ebre, or from Gerard Romero's YouTube channel.

With each passing day, TV3 keeps losing the little credibility it has left while some people keep lining their pockets with our tax money. Even though we all know that no one will resign, some of us will still be here to denounce this disgrace as many times as necessary.