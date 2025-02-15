Santi Acosta Surprises with the Latest on Anabel Pantoja and Her Boyfriend: 'Shocking'

Santi Acosta and his colleagues from ¡De Viernes! have once again surprised the audience. The reason is that they have provided a breaking update on Anabel Pantoja and her boyfriend, David Rodríguez, which is causing quite a stir.

They have shown the most recent images of the couple, which clearly indicate that the tension is quite noticeable between them. Hence, on this Telecinco program, it was stated: “This shocking sequence could be the reflection of their relationship.”

Santi Acosta Provides the Latest Information on Anabel Pantoja and Her Partner's Situation

The investigation for alleged mistreatment of her daughter has Anabel Pantoja and David Rodríguez in the media spotlight. A few hours ago, Santi Acosta and his program's collaborators addressed the issue again, proceeding, among other things, to show the preliminary proceedings order of the case.

Perhaps what impacted the viewers the most were the images of the couple, taken after David returned to the Canary Islands following a few days in Córdoba. They evidenced that everything happening is taking a toll on them: “They could be the portrait of their relationship when no one sees them. Between them, only coldness, distance, and a lot of tension.”

In the video, they are seen leaving a friend's house with little Alma. The voiceover from Santi Acosta's team stated: “When they've barely been together for 24 hours, she says something to him and he responds with a serious and downcast face, distancing himself from his partner. Steps ahead, he continues down the street while she, with a sad demeanor, pushes the baby stroller to the car.”

“Upon arrival, she addresses David again, apparently upset, but he doesn't even respond. He simply goes to the other side of the vehicle, leaving Anabel alone with the child. He reconsiders and proceeds to help her, taking care of the stroller while she handles the baby.”

It was added: “Both barely looking at each other, avoiding any contact, and in an atmosphere filled with tension. David, with some reluctance, packs everything in the trunk and Anabel reappears on the scene.”

At this point, the program emphasized that “again, not a gesture of affection, not a knowing glance, only seriousness, distance, and a tension that can be cut. This shocking sequence could be the reflection of their relationship. It could be the reality lived inside their home and not on social media.”

The Investigation for Alleged Mistreatment

After Santi Acosta introduced those images of Anabel Pantoja and her partner, reactions were quick to follow. Thus, among some collaborators on set, an attempt was made to downplay the matter a bit. It was done by saying: “First the child's hospitalization, then the judicial investigation... they must be exhausted.”

However, viewers on social media were much more blunt. They did so with messages like these: “That won't last, for sure” and “It was predictable.”

Despite the situation, Anabel Pantoja has resumed her activity on social media, trying to present an image of normalcy. But the truth is that everything happening is affecting her and her partner on all levels. We will have to wait to see how everything finally solves and what consequences it brings.