Royal House confirms the breakup: it's final and Queen Letizia is deeply affected

The Royal Household has confirmed in a recent statement the definitive departure of María Dolores Ocaña as secretary to Queen Letizia. The announcement has resulted in an institutional rupture that had been brewing for months and has left a sense of confusion at Zarzuela. Letizia, visibly affected according to sources close to her, has experienced this disagreement as a personal and professional failure.

The relationship between the queen and María Dolores Ocaña had begun with high expectations and signs of harmony. It was in April 2024 when Zarzuela decided to take a historic step by appointing a woman as the queen's secretary for the first time. The chosen one, Ocaña, came from the Ministry of Education and had taken on the role with the support of those closest to Letizia.

| Europa Press

This move was interpreted as a modernization within the institution and a symbol of commitment to equality. Letizia wanted to convey a renewed image of the Crown and counted on Ocaña as an essential part of that message. The trust was palpable: they spoke to each other with familiarity and shared an ambitious professional vision for their time together.

A historic bet by Queen Letizia turns into an institutional disappointment

However, over these fifteen months, there have been progressive disagreements that have ultimately destroyed that initial affinity. Differences in daily management and strategic criteria on key issues, such as the institutional agenda of Infanta Sofía, have been constant. The tensions, initially manageable, have escalated to what internal sources describe as an irreparable fracture.

The decision to end the collaboration was made in a discreet context, but not without visible consequences. Zarzuela, despite its usual prudence, has hinted that the departure is due to a loss of mutual trust. Some even point to personality clashes beyond strictly professional matters.

| Europa Press

The fact that the rupture has come so soon has caused surprise even within the queen's team. María Dolores Ocaña had been highly regarded for her skills, and her closeness to Letizia was seen as a breath of fresh air. However, institutional pressure and essential differences have outweighed personal appreciation.

The void in Queen Letizia's circle forces a rethink of the internal balance in the Royal Household

This unexpected resignation has created a significant void and many doubts about the immediate future of the queen's team. Despite the frustration, Letizia has reportedly expressed her desire for another woman to fill the position, reflecting her intention to keep the modernization line. However, caution is felt at the Palace after what has happened.

Zarzuela will soon announce the name of the new secretary, but this time the process will be handled with greater discretion. The experience has provided lessons about the difficulties of integrating external profiles into the usual structure of the King's Household. For now, the priority is to stabilize the queen's close circle and rebuild the lost trust.

Ultimately, what began as a promising bet has turned into a crisis that has left its mark within the institution. The rupture between Queen Letizia and María Dolores Ocaña has revealed the internal tensions that often remain outside the public eye. Although the Royal Household is already looking to the future, this episode will mark a turning point in its recent history.