The Royal Family Can No Longer Hide It: Infanta Sofía's Secret Is Uncovered

Infanta Sofía is already in Wales where she will finish her high school studies in a few weeks. After spending a few days in Spain for the Easter holidays, Leonor de Borbón's sister will not return to our country until the end of the school year. What has emerged is that, as has happened on other occasions, Infanta Sofía has traveled to Wales on a private flight.

Although the Royal Household has not informed when the youngest daughter of the kings returned to UWC Atlantic College, what is known is how she did it. This trip, according to Zarzuela, belongs to the young woman's private sphere. However, they have not been able to prevent it from being known that Sofía makes these types of transfers by private plane.

It was the newspaper Monarquía Confidencial that claims the young woman "had never traveled on a regular flight since she moved to Wales." The aforementioned media also warns that Infanta Sofía will not return to Madrid until the end of the current academic year. A circumstance that could be altered for family or institutional reasons.

It Is Confirmed That Infanta Sofía Always Flies on a Private Plane

A few days before reaching adulthood and a few weeks before graduating, Sofía has already resumed her classes.

In recent weeks, the big question surrounding the heir's sister is what university career she will choose. While it is clear that she will not follow Leonor's footsteps and will not have specific military training, now it only remains to know what studies she will begin next year.

Initially, it was mentioned that she could study abroad, an option that Royal Household expert Pilar Eyre dismisses. The journalist admits that "it was considered" that Infanta studied far from Spain. Even so, finally and according to her information, this option has been "completely ruled out."

Eyre has confirmed that the kings no longer "consider, despite their intimate desires" that their youngest daughter will be four or five more years outside our country. The author of De amor y de guerra explained that Letizia thinks that if Sofía studied abroad "it would seem like a disdain for our university institutions and our country."

Infanta Sofía Could Finally Study a Career in Spain

Additionally, she recalls that her aunts, Infantas Elena and Cristina, studied at Spanish universities. So did her father. King Felipe finished high school in Canada and then studied law at the Autonomous University of Madrid.

It only remains to know which option Sofía will choose. Some media consider that she might opt for a career in science and new technologies. Others, on the contrary, believe that she might choose between Law and Economics, both studies that guarantee necessary learning for the young woman and that would have the support of her parents.

Apparently, during her time in Wales, the granddaughter of the emeritus has shown interest in social and humanities subjects. Subjects that could well relate to her future responsibilities within the institution. Be that as it may, what is clear is that the infanta has a promising future ahead that seems to be forged in Spain.