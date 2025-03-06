Rosanna Zanetti Breaks David Bisbal's Rules and States: 'That's What I'm Here For'

Rosanna Zanetti didn't think twice about breaking one of David Bisbal's rules. So much so that, through social media, the Venezuelan model shared an image from her husband's personal album along with this statement: "That's what I'm here for."

After enjoying a well-deserved vacation in the Dominican Republic with their children, this media-savvy couple has already set course for our country. However, hours before arriving in Spain, the singer's wife shared a revealing post on her Instagram profile.

| Europa Press

In it, we can see one of the comments Rosanna Zanetti has received in the last few hours. "Can you show a photo of David?" one of her followers asked. So she did.

The model opened her family album to share with her more than 736,000 followers one of the snapshots she took of David Bisbal during their last trip.

| Instagram, @rosannazanetti

"For example, this would be a photo that David wouldn't post, but that's what I'm here for. Straight from my personal camera roll," Rosanna Zanetti wrote in the stories of said social network. This way, the Venezuelan has thus broken one of her husband's main rules.

There are few occasions when David Bisbal shares images of his private life on social media. So much so that he has barely shared photos of his last trip to the Dominican Republic with Rosanna Zanetti and their children.

However, the model had no qualms about revealing one of the snapshots she took of her husband during their last family vacation. A moment when she broke one of her husband's rules: keeping his privacy safe.

| Instagram, @rosannazanetti

In it, we can see David Bisbal posing in swim trunks at the resort where they stayed. An image that reveals his unbelievable physical condition and that, according to Rosanna Zanetti, her husband would never "post."

As expected, this image did not go unnoticed among the couple's followers. In fact, several of them have written to the Venezuelan to share their personal opinion with her.

Amid laughter, an Instagram user couldn't hide their amazement upon seeing this image of David Bisbal. So much so that they pointed out that he appears "all serious on his Instagram" and showing "decent photos working," while Rosanna Zanetti has revealed his more personal side.

However, it seems that the singer didn't take his wife's revelation badly. Proof of this is the message the Venezuelan wrote afterward: "I have a lot of fun with the messages they send me."