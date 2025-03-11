Rocío Flores Speaks Again About Her Brother, David Flores Carrasco: 'This Is the Plan'

Rocío Flores and her brother, David, have always shown that they have a close and supportive relationship. A fact that she has often shared on social media on countless occasions. The latest, a scene in which the influencer's dog, Roma, also appears, reveals what happens: "This is the plan," Rocío stated.

Antonio David Flores's daughter often shares scenes from her life with her followers, in which her pet has been present in recent months. In one of the most recent, Rocío appears in the living room of her house in Málaga with her brother David. He approaches the young woman to hug her, which provokes the jealousy of the dog she adopted a little over a year ago.

No matter how much Rocío tries to show Roma that David won't do anything to her, it seems the dog doesn't understand. The influencer also makes it clear to her brother that he can approach her despite the dog's growls.

Rocío Flores Has Shown the Good Relationship She Maintains with Her Brother David

A curious situation that made the content creator laugh, once again showing the affection she has for her brother David and her dog.

Since she and her boyfriend Manuel Bedmar adopted Roma, she has become part of the family. In fact, Rocío refers to the dog as "my baby," a word that clearly shows what she feels for her pet.

| Instagram, @rotrece

The name Roma was chosen after the couple traveled to the Italian capital during a vacation. A few weeks later, when the dog arrived at their home, Rocío explained what she feels for animals. The young woman shared her love for dogs with her followers, and just five days after welcoming Roma, she already acknowledged that she had "changed her life."

David Flores's Attitude Causes His Sister Rocío's Pet to Get Jealous

Months later, Flores didn't forget about the dog in one of her reflections. "I stick with having made the best decision I could make, which is bringing Roma home. She doesn't know it, but she saved me," she wrote, referring to Roma before the end of 2024.

These words once again confirmed the importance the dog has had for the influencer.

| Instagram, @rotrece

Meanwhile, Rocío, in this video, also makes it clear how close she is to her brother David. The young man, distanced from his mother for years, counts on his father Antonio David Flores and his sister as the most important pillars of his life. There is no doubt that Roma and David are the best medicine for Rocío when she needs a smile.