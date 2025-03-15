This Is the Reason Why Pope Francis Came to Doubt His Faith: 'I Had a...'

Pope Francis has been hospitalized for several weeks at the Agostino Gemelli Hospital due to bronchitis that eventually developed into bilateral pneumonia. His delicate health condition hasn't prevented the Holy See from issuing daily updates on how he is doing. Although there is great concern for his health, this hospital stay has rekindled interest in aspects of his life that continue to surprise.

During the time Pope Francis spent in the seminary, before becoming a priest, he experienced personal events that marked his life. Among them, a love story that made him question whether he should really follow the path to priesthood. This moment was key in his life and, as he himself confesses, it was a period of introspection that was brief but significant.

| Europa Press

Pope Francis Experienced an Unexpected Love During the Seminary

It was in his youth, while studying at the seminary in the Villa Devoto neighborhood, when the future Pope experienced a feeling he never imagined. During a family wedding, the young Jorge Bergoglio—this is Pope Francis's real name—felt very attracted to a girl.

In his autobiography, the Pope recounts this moment with great sincerity: “During the seminary I had a small infatuation: it's normal, otherwise we wouldn't be human beings. I was at one of my uncle's weddings and was dazzled by a girl,” he wrote. This intense feeling led him to doubt his vocation, especially because he felt the image of the young woman joined him for days.

For a week, the Pope confesses that he couldn't pray with the same devotion as before, however, his faith and vocation ultimately prevailed. He decided that he should follow the path he had chosen and dedicate himself completely to his priestly vocation. “Then luckily it passed, and I dedicated myself body and soul to my vocation,” he wrote in his book.

| Europa Press, Vectorfair J

Memories of a First Love

This episode of his youth wasn't the only time Pope Francis experienced love in his life. In his autobiography, he also recalled Amalia Damonte, his first love when he was still a child. She was a young Argentine who shared happy moments with Jorge Bergoglio in his childhood.

Bergoglio, in his youth, also sent her a letter that today resonates as a curious anecdote of his life. In it, the future Pope told her: “If I don't marry you, I'll become a priest.” Despite the sweetness of this message, the religious vocation ended up being what defined Pope Francis's path.

In his autobiography, the Pope reflects on how these experiences marked his life, shaping him into the person he is today, with a deep faith and dedication to the priesthood. While all this has come to light, Pope Francis continues to recover from his ailment in the hospital. His health has gradually improved, and although his situation still requires rest, the Vatican has made it clear that there are no concerns.