Rafa Nadal, Fernando Verdasco and the News That Will Thrill More Than One: 'it Has Been...'

Rafa Nadal once again becomes the center of attention by starring in an emotional news story alongside one of his great competitors and professional colleagues. "It has been a pleasure to have shared many moments with you," the Mallorcan told Fernando Verdasco on the day of his retirement.

It was on February 19 when Spanish tennis bid farewell to another of its great representatives on the world stage. That day, Isabel Preysler's son-in-law played his last match in Doha, a city where he has resided with his family since 2016 due to his sporting commitments.

In his emotional farewell within the ATP 500, Fernando Verdasco was surrounded by his family. His wife, Ana Boyer, and their three children were present on this special day. His parents, José and Olga, were also there to support him.

The tennis player played a doubles match with Novak Djokovic before saying goodbye. His retirement took place at the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex, surrounded by his loved ones. It was a moment full of emotion and recognition.

As in every great farewell, his wife and children joined him during the trophy presentation. Verdasco addressed the audience, thanking them for their support. But this was not the only unforgettable moment of the day.

Although he couldn't be present at this special moment, Rafa Nadal didn't want to miss the occasion and appeared on the screen to dedicate an emotional message to his colleague.

Rafa Nadal Moves More Than One with the Words of Affection He Dedicated to Fernando Verdasco: "It Has Been a Pleasure"

Although he couldn't travel to Doha to be by Fernando Verdasco's side during his last match, Rafa Nadal didn't want to miss this moment. So much so that, through a video call, the Mallorcan connected live to dedicate a few words to his colleague and friend.

"For me, it has been a pleasure to have shared many moments with you on the court, as colleagues, as rivals... And to have experienced so many things thanks to tennis," he revealed.

Additionally, prior to this intervention, Rafa Nadal had already taken to his social media to congratulate Fernando Verdasco. Words with which he highlighted his long and successful career on the tennis courts.

"We lived great battles on the court and very beautiful moments with Spain in the 'Davis Cup'! Congratulations on your great career!" wrote Xisca Perelló's husband affectionately.