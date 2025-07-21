Farewell at Real Madrid, Jacobo Ramón already has a new team: all the details

Jacobo Ramón can be considered truly fortunate for having achieved the dream of any Real Madrid youth academy player. After spending his entire life in the lower categories of La Fábrica, he has made his debut at Bernabéu. Playing with the white crest on his chest is a privilege that very few can attain, and the tall center-back has achieved it.

His debut came under Ancelotti's management, who trusted him at a key moment in the season with many injuries. Jacobo Ramón appeared and left a good impression, showing character, solidity, and a maturity beyond his years. That's why his desire was to stay and grow under Xabi Alonso's orders, the new Real Madrid coach.

However, reality has ultimately prevailed clearly after the Club World Cup. In that competition, it was proven that Jacobo Ramón isn't in the coach's immediate plans. With Dean Huijsen's arrival and rumors about the possible signing of Ibrahima Konaté, his future at the white club has been sealed.

Jacobo Ramón finds his place away from Madrid

As has already happened with Jesús Vallejo, who has left for Albacete, Jacobo Ramón has also had to look for an interesting exit to continue developing his career. Meanwhile, Real Madrid has chosen not to hinder his progress, thus facilitating his move to a new destination. Fabrizio Romano has confirmed all the details of the transfer.

To the surprise of many, Jacobo Ramón won't continue in La Liga, but will try his luck in Serie A. Como will be his destination and Cesc Fàbregas his next coach. It's an interesting move, since the Italian club is in the midst of a rebuild with a young and ambitious project.

The transfer has been closed at €2.5 million ($2,500,000) fixed, plus add-ons for achieved objectives. In addition, Real Madrid has been smart in the negotiation and has kept two very favorable conditions. On one hand, they keep 50% of the rights to a future sale and, on the other, they reserve a buy-back option for three seasons.

Jacobo Ramón will test himself at Como

This means that, if Jacobo Ramón breaks out as a footballer at Como, the white club will be able to bring him back for a minimum price. An increasingly common formula in the departures of young talents. It allows players to have continuity without cutting off the possibility of returning.

From now on, Jacobo Ramón will begin a new chapter away from Valdebebas. Cesc Fàbregas's project offers him minutes, stability, and the opportunity to mature in a demanding environment but without the pressure of Bernabéu. We'll see if the Spanish center-back meets expectations and ends up returning as a fully developed player to Real Madrid.