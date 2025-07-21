Xabi Alonso is asking for a €150M signing! He'll be the new Luka Modric, he's very good.

Luka Modric's departure from Real Madrid marks the end of an unrepeatable era in the club's midfield. The Croatian has been an essential figure for more than a decade, leaving an indelible mark with his talent, tactical intelligence, and commitment. His absence leaves an obvious void that, for now, no one in the squad seems able to fill reliably.

Xabi Alonso has already realized the lack of a top-level playmaker in midfield. Madrid had trouble controlling the pace of matches in the Club World Cup: ball circulation was slow and too predictable. Without Luka Modric, the team loses clarity in decision-making and composure in the key moments of matches.

| Europa Press

Currently, the only player with a somewhat similar profile is Dani Ceballos, who has technique, vision, and a good reading of the game. However, everything indicates that Xabi Alonso doesn't fully trust him, as he values other characteristics for his system. In fact, it can't be ruled out that the Andalusian midfielder will leave the club this very summer.

Xabi Alonso requests a €150 million signing! He will be the new Luka Modric, he's very good

Xabi Alonso is fully aware that his first season on Real Madrid's bench will be scrutinized closely. That's why he doesn't want to take unnecessary risks and has requested a top-level reinforcement for the midfield. The objective is clear: to find a player capable of taking on the creative leader role that Luka Modric played.

According to information published by fichajes.net, the Basque coach has put a very specific name on the table. It's Enzo Fernández, the Argentine midfielder from Chelsea, whom he already followed closely during his time at Benfica. Real Madrid would be willing to make a €150 million ($162 million) offer for his transfer.

It's worth remembering that Chelsea paid €120 million ($130 million) at the time to sign Enzo Fernández from Benfica after a spectacular World Cup in Qatar. Now, the London club could accept a slightly higher amount to balance their accounts. Florentino Pérez and the board are seriously considering the operation.

Enzo Fernández, the only one capable of taking on Luka Modric's role

Enzo Fernández fits perfectly into the profile Xabi Alonso is looking for: young, talented, with personality and great physical presence. His ability to organize play, break lines with his passing, and keep up the intensity for 90 minutes makes him an ideal piece. In addition, he has shown on multiple occasions that he doesn't shrink under the pressure of big stages.

| Europa Press

Real Madrid's coach believes that, with the right environment and the necessary trust, Enzo Fernández can reach the level Luka Modric has shown at his best. It's not an easy comparison, but it's not a random request either: Xabi wants to build the new Madrid project on a solid foundation. For that, he needs a conductor who knows how to control every beat of the game.

For now, there is no official confirmation from the club, but contacts with the player's camp have already begun. Juventus are also closely following the Argentine, although they don't seem able to match such a high offer. Everything suggests that, if Real Madrid decide to go all in, Enzo Fernández could be wearing white sooner rather than later.