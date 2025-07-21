VIDEO | An Aliança Catalana activist is attacked at an information booth

New episode of political and symbolic violence in Catalonia. As has become usual, the protagonists are people from the separatist left. This time, the events took place in the city of Berga.

The pattern is the same as in other instances: Sílvia Orriols's party sets up an information booth and someone approaches to harass her, or directly attack. As can be seen in the video footage, a group of three young people walk past the booth with a defiant attitude. Then, one of them kicks a Sílvia Orriols sign. Immediately afterward, the young people confront one of AC's supporters.

Aliança Catalana have reported this new episode of violence. Oriol Gès stated on social media that "hatred, attacks, and insults only show their fear. They know the next city council will turn blue!" The party leader, Sílvia Orriols, has reported that "Islamo-leftism doesn't tolerate Aliança Catalana":

It should be noted that Berga, along with Girona, is one of the few electoral strongholds of CUP. In this regard, Aliança Catalana is engaged in a local penetration strategy ahead of the upcoming municipal elections. This way, the natural tension between CUP and AC doubles when it takes on a municipal character.

This is not an isolated case

In recent years, up to the present day, CUP and their satellites have encouraged political violence against their opponents. This has been a general dynamic that Catalan politics have tolerated. There are, for example, numerous cases of violence against constitutionalist organizations, such as S'ha Acabat, and other political parties, from PSC to Junts.

In any case, the current target of their anger is Aliança Catalana, as it represents a rift within the separatist ecosystem. In some cases, these attacks have ended badly and in legal proceedings. It is worth recalling, for example, the attack on an AC activist in Barcelona, who had to be taken to the hospital. The case remains open in court.

Likewise, there have also been episodes of symbolic violence, with activities such as "shoot the fascist." This shows that the most intransigent sectors of the separatist movement are clearly experiencing social and electoral decline.