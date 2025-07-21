Breaking news! Pau Víctor chooses a team, Barça are very surprised: 'I'm leaving for...'

Pau Víctor, forward for Barça who came up through the youth ranks at Sabadell and Girona, will be the next player to leave Hansi Flick's squad after Pablo Torre and Ansu Fati. Pau Víctor became a Barça footballer exactly one year ago, but his role has been practically nonexistent and, therefore, he has had to look for an exit away from Barça. Pau Víctor hoped Barça wouldn't end up signing a left winger, but in the end, Marcus Rashford has arrived, which means he has to leave Barça no matter what.

This hasn't been an easy summer for Pau Víctor, especially because transfer rumors have been constant and because he has felt "undervalued," something that tends to happen often. Pau Víctor's performance, considering his minutes played, has been very good: in 379 minutes played, he has scored 2 goals and provided 1 assist. Hansi Flick was very pleased with Pau Víctor and even stopped his departure during the winter transfer window, but now everything has changed: with the arrival of Rashford, Víctor will leave.

| Europa Press

In fact, according to exclusive information obtained by "e-Notícies," Pau Víctor and his camp are pushing for the young player from Sant Cugat del Vallès not to go on the tour. It should be noted that Barça will travel to Asia this coming Thursday, something Pau Víctor might not do if he finalizes his move to his new team. Pau Víctor already has a new destination: he will continue playing in LaLiga EA Sports and will be very close to Barcelona, something that comforts him, especially on a family and friends level.

Breaking news! Pau Víctor chooses a team, Barça is very surprised: "I'm leaving for the..."

Marcus Rashford, 27-year-old Manchester United forward, has already arrived at Barça and, therefore, Pau Víctor has a clear path to leave the culer club. Hansi Flick was very clear with Deco: Pau Víctor needed Marcus Rashford to arrive so Barça would let him leave. Now that the English forward has already arrived in Barcelona to undergo medical tests, Barça is speeding up to finalize Pau Víctor's departure, which could be confirmed this very Tuesday.

Pau Víctor has already chosen a team and, barring any surprises, will continue playing in LaLiga EA Sports, something both he and his camp wanted, especially because he feels he has the level. Pau Víctor has received more than three offers from Primera División: Real Oviedo, Valencia, and Celta were in the "pole position," but only one will secure the services of the Catalan goalscorer. Pau Víctor is currently resting and everything seems to indicate that this Tuesday he could have his last training session with Hansi Flick: he is packing his bags for a historic Spanish club.

Pau Víctor informs Barça: "I have a new team and it's..."

Pau Víctor has had many offers during this transfer window, but the Catalan has chosen one. It should be made clear that there is still no agreement between Barça and the chosen club, but Pau Víctor's decision is clear and, now, Deco must finish the job. Barça states that Pau Víctor's value is 10 million euros, an amount that few teams in Spain can pay, but the player from Sant Cugat will leave on loan.

The formula to transfer Pau Víctor will be similar to that of Pablo Torre. Barça will keep a percentage of the player's rights and will loan him out with a mandatory purchase option, likely around 7 million. Pau Víctor, however, has already chosen and has informed Barça: he wants to play for Valencia CF under Carlos Corberán, one of the breakout coaches in LaLiga.