Breaking news! COPE reveals Marcus Rashford's real price: 'Barça are obliged to...'

Marcus Rashford will be confirmed as a new FC Barcelona player today. After a weekend in which events unfolded at a dizzying pace, the talented Manchester United winger will sign for the Catalan club. An operation that, despite what it may seem, hides important details that are gradually coming to light.

Everything started on Saturday, when Fabrizio Romano surprised the soccer world with his now famous "Here We Go!". He only uses this expression to confirm signings, so when it appeared in connection with Barça and Marcus Rashford, the Barça fans erupted with happiness and joy. The English footballer will strengthen FC Barcelona's squad, fulfilling Hansi Flick's desire, who was eager to have a new winger.

The real figures of Marcus Rashford's deal

According to Fabrizio Romano himself and many other media outlets, Marcus Rashford arrives in Barcelona on loan with a purchase option of €30 million. However, it seems that this clause is not mandatory, which means Barça have total freedom to decide what to do with Rashford's future next summer. If he plays well, the club could consider keeping him; otherwise, letting him go won't be a problem.

However, even though the deal may seem very beneficial for FC Barcelona, the reality is that there's a catch. At least that's what Miguel Rico revealed on El Partidazo de la cadena COPE. Last night, after the initial flood of information, the renowned journalist explained the terms of Marcus Rashford's loan perfectly.

Miguel Rico explained that Barça get Marcus Rashford on loan, but keep a €30 million purchase option that they can exercise or not depending on his performance. He also stated that the Catalan club will cover seventy percent of his salary. For the remaining thirty percent, for now, Manchester United will cover it.

However, if Barça decide not to exercise the €30 million clause next summer, they will also have to pay that thirty percent that currently corresponds to Manchester United. That's how Miguel Rico explained it on COPE. "If in the summer FC Barcelona don't make the €30 million purchase option effective, they have to pay thirty percent more".

Seen this way, Marcus Rashford's signing for FC Barcelona isn't as positive as it might seem. Now Flick has the important mission of making Rashford perform on the field. Thus, even though the Catalan club would have to pay €30 million to secure his services permanently, they'd save thirty percent of his salary for the current season.