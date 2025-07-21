Gonzalo Miró calls for a Barça signing after what happened with Marcus Rashford: 'He's a Simeone-type player'

Gonzalo Miró, Spanish television presenter, takes part in radio programs such as Tiempo de Juego or El Partidazo de COPE, which allows him to openly share his views on various current topics. Gonzalo Miró is a big supporter of Atlético de Madrid, so many of his opinions are linked to the Colchonero club, which could dream of signing a Barça player. In recent hours, Barça are working on making the signing of Marcus Rashford official, which brings a Barça star closer to leaving in this transfer window.

There's no room for everyone at Barça, something that was clear and has been highlighted by the 'fair play' issues of the Catalan club led by Joan Laporta. With the arrival of Marcus Rashford, which will be made official in the coming days, Barça are working on sales and one of these could be closed with Atlético de Madrid. Gonzalo Miró was the one who, in fact, hinted that a Barça star "fits Cholo Simeone's profile", coach of the Colchonero team who just confirmed other signings such as Thiago Almada.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies

Gonzalo Miró usually shares his views openly on almost all topics related to the world of soccer. His presence on radio programs such as Tiempo de Juego or El Partidazo de COPE allows him to stay up to date on everything that happens. He is a highly respected figure and his opinion usually sparks a lot of discussion, especially when it is linked to political topics or current soccer affairs, since he is critical of Madrid.

Gonzalo Miró calls for a Barça signing after Marcus Rashford: "He fits Simeone's profile"

Just like Barça, Atlético de Madrid are also working to complete a transfer window on par with the top teams. So far, the club coached by Simeone have signed Álex Baena, Johnny Cardoso, Clement Lenglet, Almada, Ruggeri, and Musso, but they still dream of more signings after spending €107M. Gonzalo Miró's idea is clear: Atleti should take advantage of Marcus Rashford's signing by Barça to fish in Catalan territory: there is a star that Simeone likes.

Last night, on El Partidazo de COPE, there was an in-depth discussion about the signing of Marcus Rashford by Barça. After the arrival of Marcus Rashford, now Barça must work on departures, especially because they haven't registered Joan García or the English striker. During the discussion, Miguel Rico stated that Fermín López was rumored to leave Barça, something that Gonzalo Miró liked a lot, as he said that Simeone really likes Fermín.

According to Gonzalo Miró, Fermín López is highly regarded at Atlético, although there hasn't been any approach, since Barça are not sure what to do with the midfielder from Huelva.

Hansi Flick loves Fermín López, but Barça say that his sale would generate a lot of income, especially because he is a homegrown culer player.