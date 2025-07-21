Surprise with Brahim Díaz, nobody expected it: Fabrizio Romano confirms the big news

Real Madrid is going through a period of transformation both on the bench and within the squad. Xabi Alonso has taken over as coach following Ancelotti's departure, thus beginning a new era at the white club. Alongside him, reinforcements such as Huijsen and Carreras have already arrived to strengthen several key positions.

The truth is that Xabi Alonso has arrived at Bernabéu with a clear idea to compete for every title from his very first season. To achieve this, he needs to design a balanced squad adapted to his play style. For this reason, in addition to the new signings, several departures are also being considered in this summer transfer window.

Brahim Díaz, protagonist

One of the names that has caused the most rumors is Rodrygo, whose future remains uncertain. However, another player who seems to be on his way out of the white locker room is Brahim Díaz. The Moroccan winger has barely played any minutes in the Club World Cup despite the absences of Mbappé, Endrick, and Rodrygo himself.

This lack of prominence has been interpreted as a clear sign that he is not part of Xabi Alonso's plans. Due to the intense competition and Mastantuono's arrival in August, many had already assumed Brahim Díaz would leave. However, in the last few hours, a real surprise has emerged.

Fabrizio Romano confirms the news about Brahim Díaz

Fabrizio Romano, one of the most reliable voices in the transfer market, has revealed news that no one expected. Taking advantage of Thibaut Courtois's imminent contract renewal, the journalist has confirmed that Brahim Díaz will also extend his contract with the club. "After Courtois, Brahim will also sign a new contract with Real Madrid: both agreements are finalized and ready to be formally signed," Fabrizio wrote on his social media.

This way, and against all odds, Brahim Díaz will continue wearing white for several more seasons. It seems that the board do trust his abilities despite his limited role in the Club World Cup. The contract renewal is clear proof that his role could be more important than many imagined.

The announcement has surprised fans, who already saw him leaving Real Madrid. However, everything suggests that Xabi Alonso values his versatility and his ability to create imbalance in attacking areas. Brahim's continuity is considered strategic within the new project.

There is still no official date for the signing, but everything indicates that it will be announced in the coming days. It will be a long-term contract, which reinforces the club's commitment to the Moroccan international's talent. Brahim Díaz will thus have the opportunity to prove that he can be a key player in this new era that has just begun.