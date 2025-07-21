The seriousness of the 'Cristóbal Montoro case' shows that the problem is the system.

It has been the news of the past few days. According to the Investigative Court 2 of Tarragona, former PP government minister Cristóbal Montoro is allegedly involved in a suspected corruption network in which other high-ranking officials from the Ministry of Finance (which Montoro led between 2011 and 2018) are also implicated.

According to the judge, Montoro took advantage of his influence in the Council of Ministers to change laws and benefit companies (including gas, electric, betting, and renewable energy companies) that were clients of Equipo Económico, a law firm founded by the former Minister of Finance. It is, without a doubt, a very serious accusation, and we would, without question, be facing one of the most important corruption cases—if not the most important—ever seen in Spanish politics.

In total, including the former PP Minister of Finance who raised taxes such as VAT or IRPF, there are 28 people involved in this scheme. According to the judge, they are accused of seven crimes: bribery, fraud, malfeasance, influence peddling, prohibited negotiations, business corruption, and document forgery.

Ammunition for a PSOE up to their neck in alleged corruption

The outbreak of the "Montoro case" has given ammunition to PSOE and their allied press to catch their breath after months marred by alleged corruption with the Ábalos, Koldo, and Cerdán cases and with accusations against President Pedro Sánchez's brother and wife, Begoña Gómez.

In fact, El País already headlined next weekend that the "Montoro case" "rebalances the battle." Yes, a battle that would be based on the politics of reproaches of "and you even more" that PP and PSOE have been carrying out for so long.

The "Montoro case" is extremely serious. So are, due to their influence in the party, the Ábalos and Cerdán cases, both organization secretaries of PSOE. Both parties think that reproaching each other for dozens of corruption cases benefits them. Although it is clear that Montoro's case—already a former politician—is not the same as PSOE's—with the entire circle of the current president implicated—this game simply shows that the problem is the system.

A system led by the two major parties for more than 40 years. Two major parties that have always ended up involved in different corruption cases (or alleged corruption).

This way, the feeling that grows the most is not "PSOE is better because look how badly Montoro did" or "PP is the good one because look how bad President Pedro Sánchez's entire circle is." The feeling that grows the most is "they're both the same." In this scenario, the party that benefits is the one without any major scandal. The party that some polls already show surpassing 60 seats. The party that can position itself as an alternative to the two major ones. Yes, that party called Vox.