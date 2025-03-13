The premiere of With Love, Meghan, Meghan Markle's Netflix series, has sparked a wave of mockery. Although the series reached number 7 on the popularity charts, it wasn't for the reasons the Duchess of Sussex expected. Despite having pinned all her hopes on this project, the series quickly became the laughingstock of the audience.

This is Meghan Markle's latest attempt to revive her career, following several failures in her $100M contract with Netflix. But the result has been contrary to what was expected. Media outlets, like Variety, have harshly criticized the series, calling it a "self-centered journey not worth taking," as it only highlights self-love.

| Europa Press

The Failure and Family Tensions

Meghan Markle hasn't received the expected support: there were no supportive tweets from friends like Serena Williams, Oprah Winfrey, or Amal Clooney, who were invited to her wedding. The lack of support from these close figures has caused more rumors about her situation. The failure of With Love, Meghan has led to speculation about the future of Meghan and Prince Harry.

Some suggest that the couple might be forced to rely on their Royal connections to continue generating income. Now, the possibility of Meghan writing a tell-all book, in the style of Spare, has begun to worry many. A book full of personal vendettas would be a difficult blow for the British monarchy, which is shown to be tired of the Sussexes' controversies.

The Pressure on Meghan Markle: An Explosive Book on the Way?

Meghan has shown multiple versions of herself over the years: from the actress of Suits, to the mental health and gender equality activist. In each of these facets, she would have sought to leverage her fame to gain money and relevance, but success has been fleeting. In her latest attempt, the series With Love, Meghan hasn't managed to capture the expected positive attention, leaving Meghan Markle with few options.

| Europa Press

The relaunch of her brand, from American Riviera Orchard to As Ever, also doesn't seem to have worked for her. Some fear that the failure of the series is just the beginning of something even more controversial. A new Spare from Meghan could be the next step in her career, something the British Royal Family fears because it could further damage their image.

The future of Meghan Markle seems to be full of uncertainty. If With Love, Meghan and As Ever are a failure, what other strategies will she seek to remain relevant and lucrative? With a book as an option, the English Crown could once again find itself at the center of a media storm.