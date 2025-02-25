Queen Camilla Fears What Will Happen After Charles Iii: William Decides

Everyone wonders what will happen when King Charles III has left the throne. This moment will mark a turning point in the British monarchy with the ascension of his son to the throne as William V. It will be then that all eyes will turn to the figure of Queen Camilla, who will see her role in the royalty completely transformed.

Residence, Titles and Income: What Awaits the Monarch's Widow

Since it was announced in January of last year that the monarch had cancer, speculations about his future have been constant. Although at that time the possibility of him abdicating to focus on his health was considered, the option that will ultimately prevail will be his natural succession by Prince William.

With this change on the throne, it will be William who has the final say on Camilla's fate, both regarding her residence and the titles she will hold. Although Charles III would have left clear instructions in this regard, the final decision will fall on his son.

| en.e-noticies.cat, Europa Press

From Queen Consort to Queen Dowager: Camilla's New Status

Since her marriage to Charles III, Camilla went from being a controversial figure to consolidating herself as a more established figure within the British Royal House. Her coronation alongside her husband at Westminster Abbey sealed her position as "queen" without the term "consort," in a decision supported by the late Elizabeth II.

However, with William's arrival on the throne, her title will automatically change. When the prince is proclaimed king, Kate Middleton will become the new queen. Thus, Camilla will be known as "queen dowager," as she can't receive the distinction of "queen mother," a title reserved only for the mothers of reigning monarchs.

An Uncertain Future: Where Camilla Will Live and What She Will Live On

One of the most delicate issues will be Camilla's official residence after the death of Charles III. The king would have expressed his desire for Camilla to settle in Royal Lodge, the historic Windsor mansion currently occupied by Prince Andrew.

| Europa Press

However, this property has been a point of contention in recent years due to the Duke of York's refusal to leave it. If William decided to fulfill his father's will, a new front would open within the royal family, as Andrew continues to resist any change in his housing situation.

Additionally, it will be the new king who determines the income and benefits his stepmother will receive. Although it is not expected that she will be sidelined, her role within the institution will depend entirely on William.

An Uncertain Future Regarding Camilla's Role Within the Monarchy

Despite the uncertainty about her future, it is likely that Camilla will maintain her work in charitable causes. Her relationship with William has been cordial but never close and for years, he and his brother Harry opposed her recognition as queen. With the absence of Charles III, Camilla's future will be in the hands of the new king, who will have to decide what place she will occupy in the monarchy.