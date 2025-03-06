Concern for Princess Leonor After What Happened in Uruguay: 'Nausea and Dizziness'

Princess Leonor has raised all alarms upon her arrival in Montevideo, Uruguay, due to her health condition. The heir has undergone a complicated journey that has affected her well-being aboard Elcano. Specifically, Leonor has experienced motion sickness, a condition that presents "nausea and dizziness."

From the beginning of the journey, Leonor hasn't been able to enjoy the experience as expected. Although upon her arrival in Brazil she confessed to having navigated without problems, this time it was different.

Princess Leonor, heir to the Spanish throne, embarked on her training journey aboard the ship Juan Sebastián Elcano two months ago. The journey, which began on January 11 in Cádiz, aims at her military preparation and obtaining the title of second midshipwoman. However, Felipe's daughter seems to be suffering the consequences of the journey.

This is exclusively reported by El Cierre Digital after receiving a message from Alejandro Pérez, head of Public Affairs of the National Navy of Uruguay. According to him, Princess Leonor has "experienced adaptation problems to the maritime environment."

This discomfort has forced the Princess of Asturias to remain confined to her cabin, avoiding official activities at the visited ports. Additionally, it is noted that bruises were observed on her arms in Brazil, possibly due to the administration of intravenous medications to relieve her discomfort.

Motion sickness, also known as travel sickness, is a common problem for those not accustomed to traveling on ships. Symptoms include nausea, vomiting, and cold sweating, which can cause discomfort and affect the onboard experience. These discomforts usually disappear over time, but in some cases, they can persist and complicate life onboard.

Such is the case of Leonor who, from the beginning of the journey, seems to be suffering the consequences of the navigation. The aforementioned media claims to have contacted the Royal House, but they avoid commenting, citing "the private nature" of the information.

Princess Leonor is Fully Monitored

Elcano has a specialized medical team on board for all kinds of setbacks. The most common is motion sickness, which tends to occur more frequently on this type of training journey. Most midshipmen haven't spent long periods at sea, so experiencing dizziness and vomiting is completely normal.

Princess Leonor hasn't stood out above the rest in this regard and is suffering the consequences of the navigation. The doctors on board have been closely monitoring her condition and providing her with medication to alleviate the symptoms.

As she approached Uruguay, Leonor's situation became critical. The lack of relief from her symptoms has been frustrating for her and her team. Hence the words of the head of Public Affairs of the National Navy about the state she was in upon arriving at the port.

Despite everything, her arrival was enthusiastically received by the public. It is expected that, once on solid ground, her health will improve quickly, although on March 9 she will have to embark again. Therefore, Princess Leonor has three days of respite before setting off again and crossing the Pacific.