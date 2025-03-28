Princes Harry and William Discover About Their Mother Lady Di with Juan Carlos I

The story between Diana of Wales and King Juan Carlos I has been the subject of rumors for years. While appearances showed a cordial relationship between the Royal Families, there was actually a much deeper connection, especially during the summers Diana spent at Marivent, in Mallorca. It was in this setting that tensions and secrets emerged, marking the relationship between the two.

Summers at Marivent: Friends or Something More?

Every year, Queen Elizabeth II sent the Princes of Wales to spend their vacations in Spain. Charles and Diana traveled with their children to stay at the Marivent Palace in Mallorca, alongside King Juan Carlos I and Queen Sofía. Although everything seemed harmonious publicly, Princess Diana did not enjoy these summers.

Her biographer, Andrew Morton, stated that Diana spent a lot of time in the bathroom: "with her head in the toilet," the author explained about the princess's emotional distress. While Charles distanced himself due to official commitments, Diana stayed at Marivent, where she developed a closer relationship with King Juan Carlos I. This connection intensified during their stays in Mallorca, although it was never officially confirmed if it was just a flirtation.

The Spanish King's Flirtation with Princess Diana of Wales

The relationship between Juan Carlos I and Diana of Wales did not go unnoticed. Photographers captured images of the two families at public events, and among the shots, the now emeritus king and the then Princess of Wales shared glances and discreet conversations. Lady Collin, an expert on Royal Houses, said that Diana "innocently flirted with Juan Carlos," something understandable given the coldness of her own marriage.

Diana, who already felt abandoned by Charles, suspected that her husband had a relationship with Camilla: while he traveled to the United Kingdom, she stayed in Mallorca with Juan Carlos. "He's a womanizer, I know it's absurd, but I'm sure he likes me," Diana confessed to her bodyguard, Ken Wharfe. In their encounters, Diana did not hesitate to describe the Spanish monarch as "a groper" and expressed that Queen Sofía did not particularly like her.

The Secrets of Juan Carlos I and Lady Di

Although some maintain that there was only a flirtation, more details suggest that the relationship between Juan Carlos I and Diana of Wales was more significant. In the book Juan Carlos I: The King of the 5000 Lovers, it is revealed that the emeritus king boasted of his conquests, among them, Diana. Additionally, in 1997, the same year of Diana's death, King Juan Carlos sent her $45,000, according to reports.

This sum of money was requested by Diana of Wales through a close friend when she was threatened by blackmail related to her gym. This fact seems to reinforce the thesis that there was a closer relationship than previously thought. Although Diana always claimed that the king was "too friendly," the truth is that their encounters at Marivent left a mark.

Other Parallel Romances

Beyond this bond, both Diana and Juan Carlos I maintained other relationships. Diana, for example, had an affair with James Hewitt, who was a candidate to be Prince Harry's biological father. Meanwhile, Juan Carlos had his own circle of friends and relationships in Mallorca, including Marta Gayá, who remains an important figure in his life.

Prince Charles also had his own affairs while Diana spent time at Marivent, but the only one who lived in solitude was Queen Sofía. Meanwhile, her husband and children led parallel lives, with their own stories and secrets kept at Marivent.